It is safe to say that we all understand the need for affordable housing. The cost of housing is increasing and many report that adequate housing is no longer affordable to them. I’m proud to share that we recently added more affordable housing opportunities to Rohnert Park.
In partnership with Burbank Housing and the Willowglen Developer, we celebrate the opening of the Willowglen Apartments. The 36-unit affordable community is in southeast Rohnert Park and close to amenities. Residents are steps away to SOMO Village and Maurice Fredericks Park.
The new housing reflects the City’s commitment to inclusionary housing. Inclusionary housing requires developers of large residential projects to ensure a percentage of units are affordable to households with workers making living wage incomes like day care teachers, maintenance workers, and other service industry employees. The affordable units at Willowglen are set aside for households earning at or between 30-60 percent of the Area Median Income.
We continue to attract housing at all levels–a strategic priority of our council. The Willowglen Apartment community brings the number of affordable housing units in Rohnert Park to 1,200. Addressing affordable housing needs includes rentals, homeownership units, and supportive housing.
Last year, the city welcomed its largest affordable housing development. The Redwoods at University District added 218 affordable units for individuals and families. The complex is near Sonoma State, transportation, and medical services.
We’re currently in the process of updating our Housing Element, an eight-year document that shows how we plan to meet the housing needs of our diverse community. We anticipate another 341 affordable housing units to be built in the next few years, and several more in the years to follow. Our current Housing Element outlines housing goals and programs for 2014 through 2022, and the upcoming Housing Element will cover 2023 through 2031. The state requires that we update the Housing Element every eight years. The state also requires us to provide housing opportunities to support our population needs. In fact, they are suing cities who do not comply with state housing requirements. Learn more about our plan at www.rpcity.org/housingelement.
