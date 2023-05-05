Honoring awareness month

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) recognizes the importance of raising awareness on various topics. Building cohesion, understanding and increased safety for everyone in our community is important. Our Public Safety staff wears official patches, and we use social media campaigns to honor awareness months. Through our support, we help to provide information to those who live, work, and play in our city.
RPDPS uniformed and professional personnel enjoy wearing the new awareness patches and pins. Autism, mental health, military, breast cancer and LGBTQIA+ pride patches and pins were developed by our staff. As a public safety agency, we hope to highlight broad and universal topics. This includes human wellness (intellectual and physical) and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Our hope is for Rohnert Park communities to join us in honoring these awareness months. We will continue to spread knowledge about these issues within our sphere of influence. Each patch represents the true meaning of “we are in this together.”
April: Autism Awareness Month
May: Mental Health Awareness and Military Awareness Month
June: PRIDE /LGBTQIA+ Awareness Month
October: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.