Homelessness continues to be one of the most challenging, frustrating issues for our community. We are just as frustrated. I hear from residents who are fed up with garbage, needles, and risky behavior exhibited by some experiencing homelessness, and want us to force all of those on the streets to leave. And I hear from others who want us to help them get housed or allow them to stay where they are, and to provide essentials such as food, tents, and blankets.
Homelessness is perhaps the most complex challenge we face today. And we don’t face it alone – it is a national issue, though most prominent in California. It is also a community issue, influenced by challenges in the cost and supply of housing, low-wage jobs, mental health issues, drug addiction, physical disabilities, and more.
While solving the challenge is not something cities alone can do, we take the issue seriously, and we are doing much already.
For example, last week we placed four individuals who have been homeless for years in Rohnert Park into permanent housing, with the help of Catholic Charities. Two of them had been at the Roberts Lake encampment. While about 20 percent of those who receive housing return to homelessness in two years, we are providing for the intensive supportive services to help them stay housed. And the housing is not free – even those with the lowest incomes, such as income only from state disability, pay 1/3 of their income toward rent. Last year we helped over 50 people obtain permanent housing.
This is how we solve homelessness – focus on those with the greatest needs by providing permanent housing, with support when needed. In many cases drug use declines and mental health improves just by obtaining housing because the stresses of surviving on the street or in a shelter are no longer present.
Additionally, we provide funding for outreach, or connecting those on the street with services. We often hear that many of those experiencing don’t want services, or won’t go into shelter or housing because they don’t want to have to follow the rules. There’s truth to that perspective – but experience here and elsewhere demonstrates that for many, continued outreach combined with innovative shelter and housing interventions that meet their needs eventually leads them to accept shelter and housing.
Another truth is that there are not enough shelter beds in Sonoma County – on any given night, there are beds for about one third of those experiencing homelessness. This is one reason we are constructing the Homekey interim housing on the city’s west side – it will add capacity for 60 individuals; we expect them to stay there about six months before moving on to more permanent housing. These innovative modular units will provide a sense of safety and privacy often lacking in dorm-style congregate shelters, which is one reason individuals experiencing homelessness often decline shelter when offered.
I also often hear that those on the streets can get away with things that the rest of us could never do, or that we just ignore what’s happening. Neither is true. In the Roberts Lake area, for example, we have increased police patrols, actively addressed violations, walked through the encampment, and issued citations. One of the realities of California is that the voters approved a measure that prevents us from booking those who commit low-level crimes in the county jail. Additionally, the sheriff has requested during these times of COVID that we book people only for violent crimes or certain misdemeanors. The Department of Public Safety books offenders whenever possible and will continue to enforce all laws.
To learn more about the city’s efforts to address homelessness and key outcomes, check out section on homelessness on the city’s website. If you’re interested in joining other community members working on solutions homelessness, I encourage you to join the Rohnert Park Homelessness Roundtable – details are on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.