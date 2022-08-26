A non-profit organization that the city is proud to work with is SHARE. SHARE Sonoma County offers affordable and accessible housing to help seniors “age in place.” SHARE (Shared Housing and Resource Exchange) helps senior homeowners and financially stressed renters. Most of those utilizing the program are experiencing financial or life hardships. SHARE offers options for shared housing in exchange for an agreed-upon level of help, which could be money, help with basic tasks, or a mix of both.
Home Shares are living arrangements between unrelated people (one of whom is 60 years of age or older) who agree to share a home or apartment. Each person has their own bedroom and shared common living areas. SHARE aims to help seniors and low-income populations. Through this partnership, households that are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Rohnert Park can be placed into home share.
If you know a senior that needs help with household tasks and income, they might be a great fit for this program. You can also help support SHARE by donating. Visit sharesonomacounty.org or call 707-766-8800 to learn more.
Another non-profit the city partners with to provide affordable housing is the Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County (HLT.) HLT helps low- and middle-income families in Sonoma County keep their ownership options. HLT has developed a model that allows for ongoing, affordable ownership opportunities. With HLT, the land on which the homes sit is held in permanent trust by HLT for the benefit of the community. The homeowner owns the home itself and pays for the mortgage, taxes, insurance, and other housing expenses. Over time, the homeowner builds equity. After a few years, many homeowners can afford to buy a market-rate home and sell their previous home to another low-to-moderate-income family. The Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County and the city are partnering with the developers of the Willowglen and SOMO communities to provide a number of affordable ownership homes in those developments. Income restrictions apply and 100 percent financing is available for qualified buyers. Visit www.housinglandtrust.org or call 707-766-8875 to find out more information or apply.
We want your feedback on future housing needs. The Draft Housing Element is open for public comment until September 4. On Rohnert Park’s Housing Element page, you can see a copy and download it. You can also send comments to HousingElement@rpcity.org. The Housing Element webpage is www.rpcity.org/housingelement.
