Friendship. It’s one of the few genuine things in life, that is, if you’re lucky enough to find one worthwhile. Not only do you have someone to count on for support, and help, but also a person to share good times and create memories with. However, that doesn’t in any way mean there aren’t toxic ones out there. I have recently had to accept losing a friend I had for over 5 years, over some simple disagreement, but I’ll spare the details for the sake of that person and purely because I’m not here to describe one of the worst feelings of my life after living it, but there are things that still stick with me, and it’s those things I’ll mention.
Everyone I know has that one person who completes them. I don’t mean that in a romantic way, I mean that in a genuinely platonic way. The person I referred to earlier was the person I went to just about every time I had a problem, because I thought I could rely on her. I went to her every time I accomplished something because I thought she would care. I showed her my other friends because I thought she would be interested in the other people I was passionate about. I told her about my deepest feelings, opinions, and regrets because I thought she would listen. But unfortunately, I learned the hard way that that wasn’t the case. And for the past month I’ve felt lost because the one person I thought completed me decided to walk out like my cousin’s mom did.
I’ve never really thought about how often people take advantage of the people around them until now. I never would have guessed that I’d take the ones I love most for granted. It’s taken losing family members to terrible diseases, and friends to dishonorable circumstances to realize that the people I need will stay, and the ‘empty carbs’ will walk themselves out with some guidance to the door. Loved ones who leave because of untimely death or tragic incidents follow a different set of rules though, because generally we have good relationships with them. It’s just a matter of losing them to realize just how much we love them.
Through the darkness though, I’ve been able to find people I care about and learn for myself just how much I love those who choose to stick around. In the end, they’re the ones who I can count on, who will care, who will be interested, and will listen. I hope that brings some insight unto you, but if not, that’s ok too.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
