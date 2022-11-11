Forgiveness by definition is the “The action or process of forgiving or being forgiven.” To forgive is to, “Stop feeling angry or resentful toward (someone) for an offense, flaw, or mistake.” But, why does forgiving feel so much deeper than it's deemed to be?
Forgiving someone for something they’ve done can be so hard sometimes. I’ve noticed through my own experiences and by observing those around me, that it’s so much easier to hold a grudge, and never talk to someone again because of something they did (or even didn’t do), that it almost controls your life.
When we think about being ‘unforgiving,’ it sounds ‘silly’ to act in such a childish manner. Being upset with someone is one thing, but to hold onto what they did and forever remind yourself of it seems ignorant. If you think about it though, it's human nature. When humans were simply nomads, living not in houses but in caves, it was natural to remember a certain entity as being ‘evil’ or ‘dangerous.’ There’s a time and a place for this type of behavior but continuing to be mad at someone for something they did long ago just seems so painful, and quite exhausting. How does bringing up the faults of others make you a better person? It’s understandable if this person killed your cat, on purpose, but when it comes down to having been something petty, it just makes you look petty. It’s in these moments that it’s important to remember: other people’s actions say more about them than you.
But, still committing to letting go of the past and seeking the closure we deserve still hurts. Still, it hurts to forgive. Still, we chase ourselves around, and continue to second guess our every move. Wary about if we are making yet another mistake or not. Maybe therefore people hold grudges and avoid forgiveness. Maybe it's the struggle that comes with not knowing how to move on and accept the pain that encourages people to take the easy way out. The mental strain that comes with living through the past to let go is not easy to overcome, but in order to grow from your experiences and move on with your life it is absolutely necessary.
Who are the people you have yet to forgive? What did this person do to make you resent their actions, if not them? Why are you refraining from forgiving them? If there’s one thing I’ve learned from my recent experiences, it’s to not let people around me make me feel like I’m not empowered. Not forgiving someone for something they’ve done makes me feel unempowered, and weak, and so to make me feel better about myself and my decisions, I simply forgive.
Forgiving doesn’t mean we have to be friends again, or talk on a daily basis, but forgiving others brings me the closure I need to move on with my life. To simply put it, “Today I decided to forgive you. Not because you apologized or because you acknowledged the pain that you caused me, but because my soul deserves peace,” -Najwa Zebian.
Feel free to email me anytime, at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
