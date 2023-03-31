The City of Rohnert Park’s utility billing (water and sewer) will be transitioning to a monthly schedule this summer. We want to prepare you for what’s to come with the new online process. Customers can expect a more efficient and secure financial routine.
Right now, customers are billed every other month. It is important that we update our billing frequency to match the standard billing practices for most utilities and businesses. Monthly billing cycles enhance our communication. It also limits surprises for customers by providing timely information about utility usage. For example, there will be more opportunities to identify and repair household leaks that might otherwise go undetected.
We expect that our new monthly billing schedule will help customers establish a payment rhythm. With monthly billing, customers will receive 12 bills per year instead of six. This allows customers to easily estimate their monthly payments. This can help you build those expenses into your budget and plan.
We are creating a new payment portal tailored to meet the needs of customers. This payment portal will be accessible through the Rohnert Park website. You will be able to quickly access your bills and make payments each month. This online portal will allow users to review up-to-date account information, bills, and payment history. You can also print an invoice for your records.
Customers will need to create an online account on the new payment portal website if they want access to view their account information, make payments or set up automatic payments by credit card. Online accounts and payment information from the old payment portal will not carry over to the new website. Regardless of existing online accounts, everyone must register for a new one. When we switch our utility billing practices, we will provide easy-to-follow instructions.
We highly encourage customers to make payments online. However, current payment methods will still be accepted. Customers can pay water and sewer bills using cash, check, MasterCard or Visa credit card and automatic transactions from bank accounts. Payments by check and cash can be brought to City Hall at 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, CA 94928. We also accept payments left in the drop box in front of city hall after business hours or mailed to city hall.
We are still determining when exactly this new monthly billing will take effect. We anticipate rolling it out in July and will share information as it becomes available. You can stay updated by following our social media pages and visiting our website.
