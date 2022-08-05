The 2022 election for City Council will be the second election in Rohnert Park based on districts rather than city-wide.
Voters will elect one councilmember from the district where they are registered. Voters in Districts 2 and 5 will elect members of the city council in 2022 for four-year terms. Voters in District 1 will elect a member of city council to fill a vacated seat for a term to expire December 2024.
Speaking very generally, District 1 includes A and B sections. District 2 includes F and D sections along with the City Center area, much of the Civic Center area, and all areas west of 101. District 5 includes L, M, R, and W sections. While not electing council members this year, District 3 includes C, J, and K sections. District 4 includes E, G, H and S sections. To find out what district you are in and see the boundaries of the districts, please use the address look-up tool at https://bit.ly/37EtD2d, also on our website under District Elections.
Any registered voter that resides within the district for which they are seeking election can run for city council. Official nomination petitions may be obtained from the City Clerk. The nomination period opened on Monday July 18 and continues through August 12, 2022, at 5 p.m.
For further information or to set up an appointment to pull nomination papers contact the City Clerk’s Office at (707) 588-2227 or cityclerk@rpcity.org. More information is also available on the city’s website at www.rpcity.org/elections.
Our election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. To vote in that election you must register to vote by October 24, 2022. To register online, visit http://registertovote.ca.gov/. To check your voter registration status visit https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.
Stay up to date on Rohnert Park election information by signing up for the City Election Newsletter at https://bit.ly/3zr0ebC.
Mark your calendar for our upcoming Town Hall meeting. It is scheduled for Monday Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library located at 6250 Lynne Conde Way. We can’t wait to chat about the matters that are most important to you. The casual Town Hall event will be your opportunity to meet neighbors, local decision makers, and friends. Hope to see you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.