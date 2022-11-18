The clocks just rolled back and the cold, wet weather is upon us. Storm season runs from November through March each year, and our Public Works Department can assist you in preparing for the potential impacts of winter storms. A self-serve sandbag station is available 48 hours prior to a storm at the Callinan Sports and Fitness Center, 5405 Snyder Lane (rear of parking lot). ‘Self-serve’ means residents putting sand into city provided sandbags. Visit rpcity.org/storm for more information.
Right around the corner is Thanksgiving. You’ve likely heard that turkeys are in short supply this year, but that is not the case at this year’s annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon. All are invited to come together and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thursday Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center Activity Room.
Kick off your Black Friday shopping at the 43rd annual Craft Faire on Nov. 25 and 26. The free event features local handmade crafts and much more. Doors open at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m. both days. All ages can enjoy the event. There will be hot chocolate, holiday inspired snacks, and loads of great gifts for the hard-to-buy-for person on your holiday list.
If you’re planning a holiday feast, our fire staff want to remind you that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. Cooking causes 49 percent of all reported home fires. Thanksgiving day cooking fires account for more than three times the daily average. Christmas Day and Eve rank second and third, with both having nearly twice the daily average. Unattended cooking is the leading contributor to cooking fires and fire deaths. Due to significant safety threats, the National Fire Protection Association NFPA strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers. Here are a few safety reminders:
• Test your smoke alarms by pushing the test button.
• Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking and check food frequently.
• Keep children and pets 3-feet away from the hot stove.
• Handle hot food, liquids, and sharp utensils with extra care and mitts.
• Keep matches, utility lighters, and lit candles out of the reach of children.
Speaking of safety, drinking, and driving is another big issue during the holidays. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA reminds us that drunk driving is a problem on our roads every day, but it’s more prevalent during the holidays. Rohnert Park Public Safety is increasing patrols for the months of November and December. For the safety of our community, a DUI check point is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Don’t forget about the Holiday Lights Celebration on Saturday Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Community Center. Enjoy the popular tree lighting event with cookies and cider (for the first 200 people). The event includes kids’ activities and local business booths. Hope to see you there!
