Rohnert Park is getting safer, less congested, and more inviting! We are pleased to announce that the “Gateway to Rohnert Park” at the intersection of Southwest and Commerce Boulevard is soon-to-be home to the city’s first roundabout. We look forward to residents making use of the new addition to Rohnert Park.
A roundabout is an intersection where traffic travels in a circular motion around a central island. Rather than halting at stop signs or traffic lights, vehicles entering the intersection yield to all traffic and pedestrians.
The city’s goal of the roundabout is to improve the flow of traffic, improve safety, reduce emissions, and beautify the neighborhood. The addition of a roundabout means drivers no longer have to wait at the original three-way stop. It will eliminate stop-and-go traffic at the intersection and decrease the speed of vehicles in between stops. The construction of a middle island allows room for new, beautifying landscaping.
However, safety will only be increased if our residents continue to follow the rules of the road. When driving in a roundabout: 1.) slow down as you approach the intersection, 2.) yield to pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the road, 3.) follow instructions of surrounding signage or pavement markers prohibiting certain movements, and 4.) when there is a large enough gap for you to merge safely, enter the roundabout moving counterclockwise.
California’s “Basic Speed Law” says you can never drive faster than is safe for current conditions. The Southwest and Commerce Boulevard intersection has an advisory speed limit of 15mph. As our residents acclimate themselves to the roundabout, we encourage drivers to be extra mindful of speed, signage, pedestrians, and other vehicles.
While construction of the roundabout is intended to increase flow, back-ups might still occur. In this case, follow the basic speed law, and decrease your speed accordingly. However, we expect to see a notable reduction in congestion in the surrounding area.
A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled on May 25 at 5 p.m. at Juanita’s Market, 93 Southwest Blvd, to celebrate the unveiling of the roundabout. Hope to see you there!
As always, residents can report unsafe drivers by contacting 707-584-2612.
This is just one of the many steps the city is taking to mitigate traffic issues in Rohnert Park. The city continues to review and adjust solutions as conditions change. We look forward to continuing our efforts to address residents’ concerns.
