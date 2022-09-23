Housing is an essential part of our community. Due to the high cost of Sonoma County rent, those who rely on rental assistance programs or other subsidies often struggle to find adequate housing. There are roughly 300 housing voucher clients in Sonoma County who can’t find a place to rent.
Home is where we refuel our tanks with rest, food, and companionship. Today, I would like to introduce you to Peter. Peter is a volunteer who shares his Rohnert Park home with people facing special challenges. Peter was recently recognized as a “Housing Hero” to highlight the benefits of home sharing programs.
For twelve years, Peter has been successfully sharing his two extra bedrooms. He says the combination of good food, good movement, and human contact, through smiling faces, is his recipe for success. He attributes his good health to human contact and sharing his home. He sees the real benefit for not only those he is helping, but himself.
Growing up, my single mother was raising me and my brother in a four-bedroom house that she could no longer afford. To make ends meet, she rented out the fourth bedroom to members of the community, including an itinerant carpenter, a student from Mexico City, a Santa Rosa Junior College student, and others. We benefited from our relationships with our housemates. The carpenter built us a ping pong table, the student shared his culture and helped me practice my Spanish, and the JC student gave us rides and introduced us to her friends. It was a true win-win collaboration. My mom was able to keep her house and half a dozen people found inexpensive housing in Sonoma County. Now, there is a city-funded program helping others make such connections called SHARE.
SHARE (Shared Housing and Resource Exchange) Sonoma County is the program that organizes partnerships, like Peter’s, between homeowners and those in need of housing. SHARE is very valuable to our community. It provides more than housing – it builds relationships that lead to long-term housing stability. Meet Peter and learn more about SHARE https://bit.ly/HousingHero-Peter.
Through home-share partnerships, individuals or households that are homeless or at risk of homelessness can be placed into a home. It’s important to recognize the life-changing impacts that property owners can and do have on so many of our Sonoma County neighbors. Housing does not happen without these Housing Heroes.
Property managers and homeowners are encouraged to accept tenants who participate in rental assistance programs such as housing vouchers or home-share options. Will you be the next housing hero?
Housing vouchers offer guaranteed rental income to homeowners and property managers.
Home shares add to the area’s rental inventory.
Housing programs are safe for both the property owner and tenant. Processes are in place to make compatible and safe matches.
To learn more about Housing Heroes, rental assistance programs, and how to nominate a Housing Hero, visit https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/housing-heroes.
