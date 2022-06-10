The City of Rohnert Park is pleased to welcome newly appointed councilmember Samantha Rodriguez to the Rohnert Park City Council.
As a result of Vice Mayor Willy Linares’ resignation, the council voted unanimously on May 24 to appoint Samantha Rodriguez to represent District one. Councilmember Rodriguez will serve on the council until the results of the November 8, 2022, election is certified.
Councilmember Rodriguez is a life-long resident of Rohnert Park. Her successes date back to her time in the Gifted and Talented Education Program at Waldo Rohnert Elementary School. Since her days on the playground, our community has supported Ms. Rodriguez through many successful pursuits.
She currently serves as a Judicial Assistant for the Sonoma County Superior Court of California. Simultaneously she attends Dominican University of California as a full-time student. Rodriguez will provide a youthful outlook on topics of interest and bring a new perspective to the council.
Councilmember Rodriguez will join Mayor Jackie Elward and councilmembers Gerard Giudice, Susan Hollingsworth-Adams, and Pam Stafford in representing the City of Rohnert Park.
We are lucky to have five great leaders who have chosen to represent our city and residents. Our councilmembers dedicate their time to wrestling difficult issues for the welfare of our 43,000 citizens. As our city continues to grow and expand, it is vital we maintain a council that is representative of our population’s viewpoints.
Our councilmembers welcome residents’ participation at city council meetings. Meetings occur at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. Council meetings can be observed on Cable Channel 26 or through the meeting central portal on rpcity.org. Participating in council meetings helps you stay up to date on local issues, community events, and other hot topics.
Looking to make a bigger impact than participating in council meetings? Get your voice heard by voting in local elections. If you are a voter in District one, two, or five, you will have the opportunity to cast a vote in the upcoming elections scheduled for November 8, 2022.
Those interested in running in the upcoming elections will be able to obtain nomination papers from July 18 at 8 a.m. to August 12 at 5 p.m. Potential nominees can learn more about the application process through the city website’s candidate resources section at www.rpcity.org/elections.
Director of Public Works and Acting City Manager Vanessa Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.