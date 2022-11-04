Margot Godolphin 11/15/1936 - 10/19/2022

Margot Allyn Godolphin, beloved mother and community icon, died peacefully in her home on October 19, accompanied by her children. A music lover and learned choral director, Margot spent her years bringing joy to others through music. She founded and led the Rohnert Park Chorale for 27 years, which still continues to this day. She also sang in The Kut-ups, managed cultural homestays, and was involved with community art shows. All of this earned her an avid following in the town she loved.
Margot was born on November 15, 1936, in Minneapolis Minnesota, the daughter of Almer and Evelyn Nelson. She married Barry Wayne Godolphin on August 22, 1958 and they had two children.
She is predeceased by her husband, Barry, of 50 years, and later-in-life companion of 10 years, Bob Myer. She is survived by her children, her son Lionel R. Godolphin (and wife Doris) and daughter Karin M. Godolphin, and two grandchildren, Lionel H. Godolphin and Kimberly A. Godolphin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Rohnert Park Chorale (http://www.rpchorale.com/)
There will be a celebration of life for Margot on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr A, in Rohnert Park, CA., from 1pm to 5pm. All are welcome. RSVP (http://tinyurl.com/margotcelebration).
