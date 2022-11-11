General “Leo” Woodard Jr., 63, of Rohnert Park, Ca., passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022. Leo grew up in Rohnert Park, a town that he loved and always came back to. Leo was a Jack of all trades and served in the Navy. He loved all sports and volunteered as a Track Ambassador at Sonoma Raceway. Leo is dearly missed and will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him.
Leo was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Faye Gray, his father General Leo Woodard Sr., and his brothers, Clifford and Sidney Woodard. Leo is survived by his sisters, Denise Woodard, and Machelle Grover, and his son, Alexander Woodard, which he was a Grandfather to Lillian Joyce and Noah Leo Woodard, his life partner Cheryl Johnson, and many friends . We request all of Leo’s friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating his beautiful life at Spring Hills Church, 3700 Fulton Rd., Santa Rosa on November 26, 2022
from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is a potluck, please bring a dish to share and your favorite beverage (no alcohol.) Water, coffee, and tea will be provided.
Please RSVP to Cheryl Johnson (707) 308-8763 by Nov. 23, 2022.
