No Word from District

Educators Continue to Demand a Fair Contract to Retain & Recruit the Best Teachers for Students
Picketing at all School Site starting at 7:30am
Lunchtime Rally at 12:30pm near Rohnert Park Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park, 94928
ROHNERT PARK – Rohnert Park-Cotati educators continue their strike tomorrow morning after having massive community support on their first day and not having heard from the district despite reaching out to their representatives. RPCEA continues to demand the district propose what the fact finder recommended. CRPUSD serves approximately 6,000 students in the cities of Cotati and Rohnert Park. The district operates six elementary schools, two middle schools, a K-8 school, one comprehensive high school, a magnet school and charters two schools.
Underpaying teachers is shameful. A lot has been reported on how underpaid the district teachers have been. Can the same be said of the district leadership? If they are paid more than the state average, while expecting teachers to be among the lowest in the state, then they are doubly at fault for how this situation has come to pass.
