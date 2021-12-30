West County girls’ basketball wins 10 in a row

Grit and grind — that has been the difference-maker in West County’s early-season success that continued Wednesday evening in Sebastopol.
The West County High School girls’ basketball team continued its winning streak to make it ten straight, defeating San Rafael High School 68-24 Dec. 29 at home.
“I'd say the biggest thing is these guys, they do not shy away from working hard and practice. They condition pretty hard. A lot of teams struggle against us in the fourth quarter just because their legs aren't where our legs are,” said West County head coach Earl Pasamonte.
After losing to Marin Catholic (7-3 overall, 3-0 Marin County) in the season’s third game, West County has been on a tear, resulting in an 12-1 record and a No.1 ranking in the North Bay League-Oak Division. West County is also currently ranked in the top five in the NCS and Division 3 in California.
West County has outscored opponents by over a combined 300 points behind senior’s guard/forward Lucca Lowenburg, who leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game, and forward/center Ellie Roan, who averages 11 points and leads the team with 11 boards a game.
“They’re addicted to working hard. I mean these guys work really hard. They love going into the weight room. They go into the weight room before practice. They condition pretty hard,” Pasamonte said.
This newly formed West County team brought together the Analy and El Molino teams that went 8-4 and 4-5, respectively, in the chaotic and shortened 2020 season. The combination has appeared to be a successful one so far, bringing Analy’s Lowenburg and El Molino’s Roan together as a dynamic duo on the hardwood.
“The simplest way to put it is both schools I feel like came into the season like they had new toys to play with: Ellie, Talia Husary] Alex Fosczc and Tay, they all they're all like bigger girls who play in the post for us,” Pasamonte said. “On the court it's like they've been playing together for years. And it's shocking, because you know, they just came together but they know where each other are to throw the ball and where they expect somebody to be.”
West County thought the tenth win in a row could come Tuesday when they were scheduled to face Tamalpais High School, but a positive COVID-19 result from the Red-Tailed Hawks postponed the Dec. 28 contest.
In Wednesday’s game, the West County defense was relentless from the first whistle and their tenacious full court trap led to repeated turnovers resulting in West County points as they took an early 9-0 lead.
After allowing two points off free throws and only one made basket, West County went on another tear to end the quarter up 25-4.
The Bulldogs, who only had seven players suited up, started to find some success in the low post but that required them getting the ball safely past mid court which the West County defense seldom allowed.
West County led 45-11 at the half.
Lowenburg, who led the way scoring with 18 points, and Roan certainly had an impact on the game but the additional effort on defense from players like junior guard/forward Maycee Hunter
led to offensive opportunities for others like senior forward Talia Husary who drained multiple 3-pointers.
Leading by more than 30 after three, the fourth quarter remained mostly a formality, but San Rafael did not give up and found some success cherry-picking to get a couple easy baskets.
Ultimately it was West County’s game to lose, and they walked away with a 68-24 victory.
Pasamonte was a former Analy head coach who returned after the two schools formed together. He had stepped down to raise a family but saw the unification of the schools as an opportunity to step in and help.
