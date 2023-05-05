Often, the hardest games are the ones a team is expected to win. It’s a tale as old as time, the team that’s favored takes the game for granted, comes out flat, which gives the underdog lots of momentum. This was the case for the Technology High School boys’ baseball team. Tuesday’s game against Calistoga was their fourth game in five days and one they were expected to win and one they needed to win to keep their hopes of a league championship alive.
“We came out flat,” Tech Coach Mark Meinhofer said. “This is our fourth game in five days, so I think the boys are a little tired. We started flat and finally the fourth inning kicked in, we hit and took advantage of them not throwing strikes; so definitely executing much better since the Credo game.”
Tuesday’s game against Calistoga was the classic game of start slow and finish with a bang. The Titans were up 3-0 going into the fourth inning and then preceded to explode. The boys scored 14 runs in the fourth inning and made Calistoga have to use three pitchers. This 14-run inning ended the game early after five innings as youth baseball has a 10-run in place, so games like Tuesday don’t get completely out of hand for the teams who’s losing.
The fourth inning was a clinic by the Titans. They were patient, forced the wild Calistoga pitchers to throw strikes which resulted in hits, walks, or hit by pitch. Junior first baseman Grayson Worden had the hit that officially broke the game open, a double smoked down the left field line which scored three runners. Worden preceded to have an infield hit during his second at bat of the inning which knocked in another run. He had 4 RBIs in the inning which led the Titans, while fellow Junior Ricardo Geusen finished the game with three. It was an all-around tremendous performance from the Titans, which makes the coaching staff very happy.
Usually, teams playing multiple games with not much rest is a challenge. Meinhofer actually said it helped the team as the boys had the chance to work on things which will be useful for Friday’s game against Sonoma Academy.
“It’s not terribly hard,” Meinhofer said. “It gives us a chance to get more arms going and we’ve been building them up for that knowing what the schedule looked like. We’ve been building up our pitching reserves. Damian did a great job today, he’s a freshman. Today he threw four innings, which is the most he’s thrown for us this year and did a great job.”
Meinhofer says having the depth is crucial for when a team has a lot of games or dealing with rain.
“It depends on the game,” Meinhofer said. “In a game like todays that’s lopsided, you can get guys in who don’t normally pitch or play. Our pitching coach has done a great job preparing the kids, so we have like five or six guys ready to go at all times.”
After this win the Titans are 7-2 in league, which puts them behind Sonoma Academy and Credo with just a few games to play. With a Friday showdown against Sonoma Academy looming, the Titans know the result of that game will determine their fate, so everything is riding on Friday.
“Friday’s game is the season,” Meinhofer said. “The bottom line is the entire season rides on that game; if we win, we still need help from Sonoma Academy to beat Credo. The only way we make a first-place appearance is if there’s a first-place tie.”
Tech won the first game 3-2 in epic fashion, with a walkout, so it’s expected that both teams will adjust.
“The coaches and I have talked about definitely making adjustments,” Meinhofer said. “There will be some lineup changes and stuff that we’ve been working towards. You kind of circle those games on the calendar and pay attention to them.”
Ever since the loss to Credo where the boys didn’t execute the way Meinhofer and his staff wanted, the team seems to have found their stride and are going to get some much-needed rest before Friday’s showdown in Santa Rosa. This game will go a long way towards not only determining the league results but also the NCS Division 5 playoff seeding as all three teams, Credo, Sonoma Academy and Tech are in Division 5.
