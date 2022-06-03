The Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a house on fire at 2020 Franklin Ave. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in just over two minutes to find a single-story house with heavy smoke coming from the roof, doors, and windows. There was also fire venting from several windows to the rear of the structure. Fire crews aggressively attacked the fire on the interior of the structure where they encountered heavy heat, fire, and smoke to the floor. Multiple bedrooms in the residence were on fire and the fire had spread to the attic of the structure. Ventilation holes were cut in the roof of the structure to remove smoke and heat while firefighters also conducted a search of the structure. No occupants were found inside during the search of the structure and the fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.
The residence suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage to the entirety of the structure including the attic. Several residents were home when the fire began and attempted to extinguish the fire prior to calling 911. The residents were not able to extinguish the fire and eventually were forced from the home with their pets by the heat and smoke. Once outside the residents called 911.
The cause of the fire is the result of smoking materials. Damage is estimated to be $300,000. The structure was a total loss and was left uninhabitable. Three adult residents were being assisted with temporary housing by the Red Cross.
