Defendant Tai Kincaid, 44 years old of Santa Rosa, was sentenced on Thursday May 5 by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve eight years and eight months in state prison after pleading “no contest” in March to charges of residential burglary of an elderly victim, assaulting an elderly victim with a deadly weapon, and evading law enforcement.
District Attorney Ravitch stated, “This was a frightening and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable victim. The defendant then put other drivers in danger with his reckless attempt to escape apprehension. As we stated in court, we believed the aggravated sentence for the charges was appropriate, and the court agreed.”
The incident occurred on January 9, 2021, at around 4 p.m. in the afternoon as the 73-year-old victim took a nap at her home near Occidental. At that time Kincaid, who grew-up in the area and went to school with the victim’s son, forced his way into her home and physically attacked her. In addition to throwing furniture at her, causing injury, the defendant pinned her to a counter and strangled her. The victim’s screams alerted a nearby witness who came to her assistance. Following the attack Kincaid fled in his vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area before locating the defendant just west of Sebastopol where he led them on a high-speed chase. Deputies eventually disabled his vehicle with the help of a “spike strip,” and placed him under arrest.
At the sentencing hearing the victim addressed the court and detailed the emotional and physical harm she suffered from the attack. Following her statements, the court sentenced Kincaid to the maximum term of imprisonment allowed for the charges.
The case was investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Marianna Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.