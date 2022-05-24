Samantha Rodriguez was appointed by the Rohnert Park City Council to fill the vacant seat resulting from the resignation of Vice Mayor Willy Linares. At the city council’s regular meeting of Tuesday, May 24, Rodriguez was appointed unanimously by the council. She was one of three candidates that applied for this interim appointment.
Her interim appointment is effective immediately and will run until the November 8, 2022, regular election is certified, likely in early December. The winner of that election will fill the final two years of Linares’ term through the 2024 election. She will take the oath of office tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25.
Rodriguez is currently a Judicial Assistant with the Superior Courts of California, County of Sonoma. A 2006 graduate of Rancho Cotate High School she is also a full-time student at Dominican University of California. She grew up in District 1, attended John Reed Elementary; Mountain Shadows Middle School’s Expeditionary Learning Program; and believes “having a voice and perspective as a 32-year-old Latina is important” according to her application to the city.
