Defendant Robert Jacob, 46, formerly of Sebastopol, California was sentenced by the Honorable John A. Behnke to seven years in prison for six felony offenses involving sexual misconduct with a minor.
District Attorney Carla Rodriguez stated “The victim should be commended for coming forward to report what Mr. Jacob did. His bravery in reporting Mr. Jacob’s crimes has made the community a safer place.”
The victim in this case met Jacob online in early 2020 when the victim was 14 years old. Over the course of the next year, the victim and Jacob talked, and eventually the conversations turned sexual. Jacob sent the victim lewd videos, and the victim would go to Jacob’s house in Sebastopol under the guise of performing chores for him. Jacob engaged in sex acts with the victim while the victim was 14 and 15 years old. Jacob also had the victim engage in sex acts with another unknown male at Jacob’s home in Sebastopol.
In January of 2023, prior to the commencement of a scheduled jury trial, Jacob pled no contest and was found guilty of six offenses, including procuring a child to engage in a lewd act with another adult, sexual penetration of a minor, engaging in a lewd act with a minor, sending lewd material to a minor, and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime. At the sentencing hearing, Jacob was remanded into custody to begin serving his seven-year prison sentence. Jacob will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Ashley W Hendon. Officer Salvador Villenueva of the Sebastopol Police Department headed the investigation.
