Friday night’s game between the Analy Tigers and Rancho Cotate Cougars, on paper, seemed to be a high scoring back and forth game based upon how the two teams have played so far this season. But the results were anything but. The game itself was riddled with penalties, turnovers, and just overall sloppy play by the Cougars for three quarters. The Cougars, behind two touchdowns from superhero Sailasa Vadrawale and a pick six from Abel Calvillo, pulled away from the Tigers to win 31-13.
However, this win was instantly forgotten and overshadowed by one of those fateful plays that everyone doesn’t want to see but know is very possible. With 2:02 left in the fourth quarter with the Cougars running out the clock, Cougars quarterback Liam Keaney slid down after picking up the first down; but instead of the chains moving and the clock winding down to triple zero, something happened that will stick in the hearts and mind of everyone in attendance.
Keaney, while on the ground, was speared with a helmet to helmet shot by one of the Tigers defenders and went out instantly. Those who had full access to the play and were within two feet knew something bad happened as soon as the play happened.
This moment stopped the game while Keaney got medical attention and the ambulances were called. The mood on the field was sober, with players openly distraught and numb with emotion. The atmosphere in the crowd was one of rage, fans were yelling curse words at the Tigers’ players and coaches in what turned into a nasty final sequence. Because of all these events, the game was called with 2:02 left on the clock and the Cougars were victorious.
Though his team was victorious, Head Coach Gehrig Hotaling didn’t hold back when describing the play that took out his quarterback, not just for next week against Windsor but potentially the rest of the season.
“That play should not be allowed in football,” Head Coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “This was one of the most egregious things I’ve ever seen, and it makes me question the whole lot.”
Hotaling didn’t hold back in his feelings about the play itself and how the officials officiated the game. There were calls throughout the night which he felt were very one sided and maybe led to this play in the first place. This was the angriest coach has ever been and for good reason. Plays like these are what football is trying to eliminate, but it’s impossible to get rid of them all together.
As of this moment, Keaney has movement in all his extremities, and was taken out on a stretcher to make sure his neck and other body parts are not damaged. He was taken to the hospital at the writing of this article, and we will try to keep everyone posted on the updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.