California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmate Pastor Garcia, 59-years- old of Santa Rosa, was given a 5-year denial of parole by the State of California Board of Parole Hearings following a hearing on March 8, 2022, at San Quentin State Prison, in Marin County California.
Pastor is currently serving a thirty-three-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2000 to four counts of rape against his 14- and 15-year-old biological daughters. Both daughters became pregnant as a result of the assaults and terminated their pregnancies through abortion.
District Attorney Ravitch stated, “This inmate caused unimaginable pain and suffering to not only his two direct victims, but to his entire extended family. We are pleased that the Board agreed with our recommendation and found him to be a continued danger to the community and refused to grant his request for parole.”
At the time Garcia was convicted of rape against his daughters he was serving a prison sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had also served two prior prison sentences for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for purposes of sales. Garcia was initially ineligible for parole until 2033, but under recently passed legislation he became eligible to have a hearing based upon his “elderly status.” That law now guarantees inmates who have served a minimum of 20 years in state prison are granted a parole hearing when they turn 50 years old.
Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell appeared on behalf of the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Following a contested hearing, the parole board denied Garcia’s request for parole. He will be eligible for reconsideration in five years.
