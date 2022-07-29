Rohnert Park
7/14/22
12:20 a.m.: A 55-year-old male and a 31-year-old male were arrested for an outside bench warrant on Santa Alicia Dr.
3:17 a.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
9:42 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Padre Parkway.
11:39 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
1:05 p.m.: A 48-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant.
3:30 p.m.: A 47-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Commerce Blvd.
4:18 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commercial Blvd.
4:19 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:04 p.m.: A 27-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Hermosa Ct.
7/15/22
12:36 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
1:15 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Rohnert Park Exp. and Redwood Dr.
1:24 p.m.: Stolen vehicle was reported on Kincade Pl.
2:01 p.m.: A 50-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Eleanor Ave. at Snyder Ln.
6:02 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
7/16/22
3:00 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for possessing narcotic controlled substance on Roberts Lake Rd.
8:56 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on College View Dr.
11:27 a.m.: An at-risk missing person was reported on Alta Ave.
8:48 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and violating probation on Avram Ave.
8:53 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily harm on Rohnert Park Exp.
10:02 p.m.: Battery was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
11:50 p.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
7/17/22
12:19 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:17 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Alicante St.
2:55 a.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Alicante St.
5:19 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
7:02 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7/18/22
2:17 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
8:40 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
8:54 a.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Walnut Cl.
10:05 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr. at Millbrae Ave.
11:15 a.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and a bench warrant on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Commerce Blvd.
5:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:30 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Copeland Creek Tr. at Seed Farm Dr.
6:47 p.m.: A fight was reported on Golf Course Dr.
7:52 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:34 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for violating probation, possessing cannabis, smuggling a controlled substance into prison and violating probation on Kerry Rd.
7/19/22
12:56 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Enterprise Dr.
10:36 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.
10:38 a.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Copeland Creek Tr. at Commerce Blvd.
12:08 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd.
1:16 p.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
2:30 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for resisting a peace officer, possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
4:58 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Hunter Dr.
6:16 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury on Redwood Dr.
7:12 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Corte Pintado.
10:24 p.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and a hit and run on Golf Course Dr. at Fairway Dr.
11:57 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance on Kerry Rd.
7/20/22
1:36 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant, violating probation and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd.
1:48 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Boris Ct.
3:14 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:36 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Avenida Cala.
6:12 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for violating parole on Redwood Dr.
11:35 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Doubletree Dr.
7/21/22
1:36 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, presenting false ID to a peace officer and possessing a controlled substance on Commerce Blvd. & Golf Course Dr.
4:34 a.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Rohnert Park Exp.
9:37 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:41 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:46 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:32 a.m.: A citizen-filed crime report was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10:50 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
11:03 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
4:00 p.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
4:50 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Circulo Chapala.
5:56 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Executive Ave.
7:22 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
Cotati
7/15/22
12:15 a.m.: A fight was reported on Charles St.
6:33 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Madrone Ave.
7/16/22
12:18 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7/17/22
10:36 A.M.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
7/18/22
5:49 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on El Rancho Dr.
2:47 p.m.: A carjacking was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:33 p.m.: A missing person was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
7/19/22
7:09 p.m.: An at-risk missing person was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7/20/22
4:17 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Honor Pl.
7/21/22
11:47 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Hwy. 116 S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.