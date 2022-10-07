Rohnert Park
9/23/22
6:09 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
8:50 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Snyder Ln.
9:15 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Mitchell Dr.
10:10 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
11:20 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:34 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Lynne Conde Way.
11:46 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Camino Colegio.
1:26 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Snyder Lane.
4:49 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, violating a court order and public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
9:51 p.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Enterprise Dr.
10:35 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
9/24/22
1:05 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, violating probation, resisting a peace officer, assault with injury and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd. at Cascade Ct.
8:23 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Camino Colegio.
2:34 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:52 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant.
10:49 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Snyder Lane.
9/25/22
7:35 a.m.: A threat of death or great bodily harm was reported on Harvard Ct.
9:09 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Mainsail Dr.
9:25 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Regents Circle.
2:15 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Camino Colegio.
4:18 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:32 p.m.: An individual with a gun was reported on Camino Colegio.
7:50 p.m.: Battery was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:06 p.m.: Battery was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:35 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for battery on spouse on College View Dr.
9/26/22
1:49 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and violating a court order on Golf Course Dr. & Country Club Dr.
5:01 a.m.: Robbery was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
7:10 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:25 p.m.: Child abuse was reported on Wisdom Lane.
9:26 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:59 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.
9/27/22
12:10 a.m.: A 48-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Commerce Blvd.
5:01 a.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on San Rafael Ct.
9:12 a.m.: A 38-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
10:52 a.m.: Battery was reported on Fescue Way.
12:11 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Kerry Rd. at Keiser Ave.
12:41 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.
2:51 p.m.: Rape was reported on Middlebrook Way.
4:06 p.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years of age and extortion on Burton Ave.
5:44 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
5:55 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for exhibiting a firearm, battery on a person, assault to commit rape and child abuse on Snyder Lane at Copeland Creek Tr.
10:54 p.m.: A 53-year-old female was arrested for violating probation, possessing a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
9/28/22
3:09 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance on Kerry Road.
7:25 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Hudis St.
7:53 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on NB Rohnert Park Exp. offramp.
10:41 a.m.: Child abuse was reported on Bobbie Way.
11:52 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Martin Ave.
2:44 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Brenda Way.
5:47 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:30 p.m.: A 73-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
9/29/22
11:45 a.m.: Battery was reported on Snyder Lane.
12:03 p.m.: Stalking was reported on Snyder Lane.
2:56 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended license, an outside warrant and renting a vehicle to a person with ignition interlock device restriction and an outside warrant on Snyder Lane.
4:04 p.m.: Rape was reported on Monet Pl.
4:48 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Racquet Club Circle.
6:27 p.m.: Burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:51 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Redwood Dr.
Cotati
9/23/22
6:01 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Ross St.
9/24/22
2:24 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on NB Hwy. 116 offramp.
6:09 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
10:12 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Pine Tree Circle.
11:03 p.m.: A 46-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Water Rd.
9/25/22
5:23 a.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on E. Cotati Ave.
9:00 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9/26/22
11:54 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on W. Sierra Ave. at Olof St.
4:12 p.m.: An embezzled vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:47 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Wilford Ln. At Arbor Ct.
9/27/22
9:53 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:09 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
12:13 p.m.: A missing at-risk person was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
12:28 p.m.: Child abuse was reported on Olof St.
9:47 p.m.: A 53-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S. at Adler Ave.
9/28/22
5:52 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Portal St.
7:39 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Pine Tree Circle.
