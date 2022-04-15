Rohnert Park
4/1/22
11:34 a.m.: Battery reported on Circle Dr.
11:42 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:41 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
12:48 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Burton Ave.
3:41 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:45 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Hunter Dr.
4:09 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:36 p.m.: A fight was reported on Golf Course Dr.
6:56 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4/2/22
5:50 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.
8:09 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:44 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Camino Colegio.
11:59 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Adrian Dr.
12:03 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Circle Dr.
12:16 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
2:12 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:18 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Carlson Ave.
7:11 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Dowdell Ave.
4/3/22
2:34 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Southwest Blvd.
4:50 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
5:09 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:26 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Golf Course Dr.
4/4/22
9:26 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
9:37 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Hacienda Circle.
10:44 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Enterprise Dr.
4/5/22
3:47 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant and grand theft on Carlson Ave.
9:57 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Emily Ave.
7:42 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Southwest Blvd.
12:39 p.m.: A 53-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on State Farm Dr.
6:54 p.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years on Mariner Pl.
8:15 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily harm was reported on Oak View Circle.
10:57 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Fairway Dr.
11:09 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4/6/22
10:14 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf course Dr.
11:57 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:20 p.m.: A 28-year-old female and a 29-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant, destroying evidence, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Roberts Lake Rd.
1:24 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:45 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for rape by force or fear and rape of drugged victim on Southwest Blvd.
4:30 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Doubletree Dr.
10:30 p.m.: Robbery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:43 p.m.: A juvenile disturbance was reported on Fairway Dr. at Country Club Dr.
4/7/22
2:23 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance without a prescription on Martin Ave.
2:45 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Golf course Dr. W.
6:05 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for DUI on Redwood Dr.
8:11 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Wild Rose Way.
10:35 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Martin Ave.
10:35 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Bruce Ave.
11:07 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:40 p.m.: A 41-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Roberts Ave.
4/8/22
8:47 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Heron Ct.
8:53 a.m.: Rape was reported on Beverly Dr.
10:39 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Beverly Dr.
10:50 a.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for prohibited use of tear gas by convicted person, felon in possession of stun gun and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
1:43 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:08 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:37 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:23 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for assault by strangulation, cruelty to a child and assault with injury on Southwest Blvd.
4:25 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for robbery on Redwood Dr.
4:34 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:00 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
9:41 p.m.: A 19-year-old female was arrested for assault on Snyder Lane.
4/9/22
6:31 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating probation on Roberts Lake Rd.
1:14 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.
2:27 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Valley House Dr.
7:09 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, false imprisonment, DUI,
assault by strangulation and violating probation on Enterprise Dr.
8:31 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, a DUI and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Burton Ave.
4/10/22
7:36 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, tampering or theft of utility services and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Burton Ave.
5:24 p.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant and violating probation on E. Cotati Ave.
4/11/22
3:33 p.m.: Battery was reported on Burton Ave.
5:34 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Snyder Ln.
6:02 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Burton Ave.
10:30 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
Cotati
4/1/22
4:25 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Camino Colegio.
11:05 a.m.: A suspicious circumstances was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3:18 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
6:01 p.m.: A burglary was reported on W. Cotati Ave.
4/2/22
12:52 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gravenstein Park and Ride.
2:15 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Hwy. 116 S.
4/3/22
1:31 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sequoia Way at E. Redwood Dr.
12::38 p.m.: Battery was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
4/4/22
Nothing to report.
4/5/22
7:53 a.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for leaving an animal in an unattended vehicle on Arthur St.
12:43 p.m.: A burglary was reported on LaPlaza.
3:08 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Lund Hill Ln. at Nina Ct.
3:15 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3:44 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:29 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, violating parole and an outside warrant on Rohnert Park Exp.
4/6/22
7:00 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on LaSalle Ave. at E. Cotati Ave.
4/7/22
11:13 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
4:08 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Houser St.
5:15 p.m.: A 44-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant.
10:00 p.m.: A 29-year-old female was arrested for a DUI and driving with a suspended license on Southwest Blvd. at No Name Street.
10:24 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.