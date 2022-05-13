Rohnert Park
4/28/22
1:56 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
2:16 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant, a bench warrant and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd.
2:44 p.m.: Battery was reported on Lancaster Dr.
6:30 p.m.: A 24-year-old female was arrested for false imprisonment, battery on a person and violating probation on Boris Ct.
10:11 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.
10:50 p.m.: A 22-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.
11:07 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for DUI (drugs), violating probation and possessing a controlled substance on Golf Course Dr.
4/29/22
1:46 a.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury on Camino Coronado.
6:19 a.m.: A commercial burglary was reported on Southwest Blvd.
7:02 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
9:03 a.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for appropriating lost property, possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
9:51 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
7:23 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Avram Ave.
12:12 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Southwest Blvd.
12:19 p.m.: A 55-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:36 p.m.: A citizen filed a crime report on Enterprise Dr.
2:53 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for grand theft on Santa Rosa Ave.
3:10 p.m.: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Adrian Dr.
4:50 p.m.: A wanted person was reported on City Center Dr.
5:42 p.m.: A 58-year-old male was arrested for altered registration, DUI, prohibited use of tear gas by a convicted person and driving with a suspended license on Redwood Dr.
5:44 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:01 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Camino Colegio.
4/30/22
1:24 a.m.: A subject with a gun was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:32 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
6:02 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Southwest Blvd.
9:05 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:51 a.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Hinebaugh Creek Terrance at State Farm Dr.
9:53 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:06 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Southwest Blvd.
10:44 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Heath Circle.
11:39 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:51 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault and child endangerment on Enterprise Dr.
8:22 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Adrian Dr.
9:10 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. at Kerry Rd.
9:27 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Santa Barbara Dr.
10:58 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr. at Martin Ave.
5/1/22
12:52 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Firethorn Dr.
3:26 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Burton Ave.
7:57 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Evonne Ave.
10:50 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
5/2/22
3:46 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Alta Ave.
8:40 a.m.: An industrial accident was reported on Burton Ave.
12:27 p.m.: Arson was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5/3/22
Did not receive report
5/4/22
Did not receive report
5/5/22
12:14 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on McNair Ct.
6:27 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:40 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
5/6/22
12:48 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
2:43 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Regents Circle.
3:31 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Parkway Dr.
6:17 p.m.: A fight was reported on Golf Course Dr.
5/7/22
7:18 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:51 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for obtaining credit with other’s ID, possessing narcotic control substance, a bench warrant and possessing a controlled substance on Fargo Ct.
6:42 p.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for DUI on E. Cotati Ave.
7:01 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Floral Way.
11:14 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Golf Course Dr. W.
5/8/22
8:18 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
9:39 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Oak View Circle.
Cotati
4/29/22
1:57 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for DUI on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.
9:42 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:57 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation and carrying concealed dirk or dagger on Old Redwood Hwy.
4/30/22
8:44 p.m.: Indecent exposure was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
5/1/22
7:43 p.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5/2/22
Nothing to report
5/3/22
4:09 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on El Rancho Dr.
5/4/22
Nothing to report
5/5/22
3:19 p.m.: A 42-year-old female was arrested for violating probation, possessing a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Hwy. 116 S.
