Rohnert Park
4/12/22
12:14 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for battery, violating probation, assault to cause great bodily injury and violating post release into community on Blair Ave.
5:51 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.
10:22 a.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Kirsten Ct.
12:20 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:22 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
6:03 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.
6:50 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:04 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
4/13/22
2:20 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, battery on a peace officer and resisting a peace officer on Redwood Dr,
5:53 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
8:07 a.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Bruce Ave.
8:26 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
9:35 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:28 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Oak Circle.
11:39 a.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:51 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
1:58 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Davis Circle.
2:14 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:19 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Southwest Blvd.
5:16 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:32 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Lynne Conde Way.
9:25 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4/14/22
8:53 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Kerry Rd.
9:31 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:25 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for assault and violating a court order om Redwood Dr.
2:43 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:46 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. at Commerce Blvd.
3:54 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for vehicle theft on Rohnert Park Exp.
5:38 p.m.: A 24-year-old male, a 42-year-old female and a 49-year-old male were arrested for burglary, petty theft and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Firethorn Dr.
8:14 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
4/15/22
12:23 a.m.: A 20-year-old female, a 36-year-old male and a 29-year-old male were arrested for carrying a loaded weapon in public place, possessing an assault weapon, possessing a loaded firearm, burglary tools, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of a peace officer, violating post release into community and evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety on NB Todd Road offramp.
7:56 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Fescue Way.
10:36 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation warrant at Raley’s Towne Centre.
10:44 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:04 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for obstruction of a peace officer, and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
12:06 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for DUI (drugs) on Magnolia Ave. at Mitchell Dr.
12:44 p.m.: Battery was reported on Burton Ave.
12:52 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse and violating probation on Willis Ave.
2:37 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:48 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault on Enterprise Dr.
5:36 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Golf Course Dr.
6:19 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
7:19 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Francis Circle.
8:46 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4/16/22
7:26 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:03 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Racquet Club Circle.
12:19 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:50 p.m.: A 51-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting and possessing narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
1:26 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for obstruction of peace officer and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
2:30 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Lynne Conde Way.
8:38 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:58 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
11:34 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4/17/22
8:11 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Firethorn Dr.
8:42 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:42 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:02 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:31 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for threaten crime with intent to terrorize on Commerce Blvd.
12:01 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Snyder Ln.
12:38 p.m.: Lost child was reported on Lamont Ct.
12:55 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:05 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Mitchell Dr.
5:06 p.m.: Stalking was reported on Davis Circle.
4/18/22
8:35 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Kristina Pl.
9:14 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:28 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln.
9:42 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:15 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Dowdell Ave. at Business Park Dr.
12:12 p.m.: Embezzlement was reported on Country Club Dr.
12:56 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:24 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:15 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.
5:34 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Kirsten Ct.
5:40 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on San Ramon Pl.
7:23 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Camino Colegio.
Cotati
Did not receive reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.