Rohnert Park
8/30/22
1:43 a.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, assault with injury and ADW not firearm on Roberts Lake Rd.
7:44 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Camino Colegio.
10:59 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on State Farm Dr. and Commerce Blvd.
5:07 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
11:55 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant, possessing a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
8/31/22
9:27 a.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:15 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Evelyn Ave.
1:09 p.m.: A 71-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation and possession of controlled substance on
Hinebaugh Creek Tr. & Commerce Blvd.
1:28 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant and resisting a peace officer on Commerce Blvd.
3:05 p.m.: A 60-year-old female was arrested for elder abuse on Oak View Circle.
3:37 p.m.: Battery was reported on State Farm Dr.
9/1/22
10:23 a.m.: Battery was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. and Redwood Dr.
3:09 p.m.: Forgery was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:43 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
4:01 p.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
6:21 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Creekwood Sq.
10:30 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
9/2/22
3:49 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Burton Ave. at Santa Barbara Dr.
9:03 a.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for violation of probation on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:23 a.m.: A 55-year-old female was arrested for possession of stolen vessel on Redwood Dr.
12:24 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:18 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Eleanor Ave.
7:45 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Hacienda Circle.
9/3/22
3:00 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and kidnapping on Enterprise Dr.
10:55 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, bringing drugs into jail and being under the influence of a controlled substance on Golf Course Dr. W.
1:32 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Davis Circle.
4:02 p.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, petty theft and possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
4:19 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:40 p.m.: Battery was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
5:30 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for battery with serious bodily injury on Camino Colegio.
7:27 p.m.: A 57-year-old female was arrested for assault with bodily injury and elder abuse on Corte Rayado.
9/4/22
5:25 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for assault with injury on Golf Course Dr.
11:22 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Barbi Lane.
12:40 p.m.: Dumping hazardous material was reported on Hermitage Way.
2:18 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Snyder Ln.
9/5/22
6:03 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Southwest Blvd.
5:00 p.m.: Stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:03 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for giving false ID to police officer, violating probation, possessing controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
11:53 p.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for DUI and driving without a license on Southwest Blvd. & Burton Ave.
Cotati
8/26/22
3:56 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on St. Joseph’s Way.
8/27/22
3:16 p.m.: A 66-year-old male was arrested for attempted murder on MacKinnon Ct.
7:27 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on LaPlaza.
8/28/22
11:34 a.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Honor Pl.
8/29/22
12:24 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.
8/30/22
1:12 p.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.
8/31/22
Nothing to report.
9/1/22
1:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lincoln Ave.
9/2/22
1:39 a.m.: A subject with a gun reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
12:57 p.m.: Dumping and littering was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
9/3/22
12:19 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Aaron St. at Houser St.
9/4/22
2:33 a.m.: Battery was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
12:39 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9/5/22
6:17 p.m.: A 62-year-old male was arrested for DUI on George St. at Old Redwood Hwy.
9/6/22
12:39 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on Hwy. 116 offramp.
11:02 a.m.: Battery was reported on Lincoln Ave.
9/7/22
8:03 a.m.: Battery was reported on Lincoln Ave.
9/8/22
Nothing to report.
