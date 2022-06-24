Rohnert Park
6/9/22
12:53 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. & Fairway Dr.
2:14 a.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
5:12 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Enterprise Dr.
8:48 a.m.: Battery was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:03 p.m.: A prowler was arrested on Golf Course Dr.
6/10/22
11:23 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:15 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Snyder Ln.
6/11/2022
1:47 a.m.: A robbery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:43 a.m.: A threat of death or great bodily harm was reported on Gretchen Ct.
7:01 a.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for a burglary on Camino Coronado.
6:22 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and child endangerment.
6/12/22
7:10 a.m.: Rape was reported on Davis Circle.
10:26 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, violating parole, retaking land after legal removal and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Alta Ave.
3:41 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:55 p.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Arlen Dr.
10:06 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for assault on Allan Ave.
11:18 p.m.: A robbery was reported on Redwood Dr.
6/13/22
3:17 a.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct on Creekwood Sq.
10:27 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6/14/22
1:09 a.m.: A promiscuous shooting was reported on Mitchell Dr.
1:25 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for battery on a person and obstructing an executive officer on Enterprise Dr.
4:39 p.m.: Fraud was reported on City Center. Dr.
10:02 p.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Snyder Ln. at Hagemann Ln.
6/15/22
6:41 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Snyder Ln.
9:29 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Holly Ave.
11:20 a.m.: A 15-year-old male was arrested for robbery and giving false identification to specific peace officers on Southwest Blvd.
6/16/22
12:19 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Golf Course Dr. and Roberts Lake Rd.
9:12 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:47 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:33 a.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Emily Ave.
2:31 p.m.: Battery was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
6/17/22
2:51 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for drugs on Rohnert Park Exp.
1:30 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating a probation on Redwood Dr.
7:16 p.m.: Battery was reported on Golf Course Dr.
8:11 p.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Commerce Blvd.
9:22 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Boris Ct.
10:03 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Southwest Blvd.
Cotati
6/10/22
10:03 a.m.: A burglary was reported on George St.
6/11/22
5:43 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
4:45 p.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
6/12/22
3:16 a.m.: A 35-year-old male and a 34-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:00 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Madrone Ave. & Stony Point Rd.
1:42 p.m.: Battery was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:55 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Aaron St.
6/13/22
Nothing to report.
6/14/22
8:24 a.m.: A fight was reported on Aaron St. at Portal St.
8:16 p.m.: Fraud was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
6/15/22
7:16 p.m.: An at-risk missing person was reported on LaSalle Ave.
9:54 p.m.: A gunshot victim was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
6/16/22
4:39 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Wilford Circle.
