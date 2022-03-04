Rohnert Park
2/17/22
7:53 a.m.: Rape was reported on Civic Center Dr.
8:34 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Camino Colegio.
9:44 a.m.: A threat of death or bodily harm was reported on State Farm Dr.
10:13 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Snyder Ln.
11:10 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Beverly Dr.
2:37 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
3:30 p.m.: A threat of death or bodily harm was reported on Civic Center Dr.
3:59 p.m.: Child molestation was reported on Firethorn Dr.
4:17 p.m.: A threat of death or bodily harm was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:40 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Camino Colegio.
4:49 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Roberts Lake Rd.
5:24 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:43 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
8:34 p.m.: A fight was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
8:49 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and assault with injury on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:56 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave.
2/18/22
10:16 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.
10:45 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Firethorn Dr.
11:08 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Jasmine Circle.
1:35 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Kirsten Ct.
2:25 p.m.: A threat of death or bodily injury was reported on Bruce Ave.
2:47 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln.
2:47 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Petaluma Hill Rd. at Snyder Ln.
2:57 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Civic Center Dr.
3:10 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Bonnie Ave.
6:02 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on LaBath Ave.
7:09 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:09 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment and assault with injury on Medallion Way.
2/19/22
1:18 a.m.: A 28-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Dowdell Ave.
2:27 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Adele Ave.
3:21 a.m.: Battery was reported on Adele Ave.
10:57 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Holly Ave.
9:15 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Emily Ave.
2/20/22
10:16 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Arlen Dr.
11:08 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for indecent exposure with priors and failing to register as a sex offender at Raley’s Towne Centre.
12:02 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for placing a pollutant near state waters on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Commerce Blvd.
5:28 p.m.: Indecent exposure was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
2/21/22
2:13 a.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing a controlled substance on City Center Dr.
3:21 a.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Avram Ave.
8:51 a.m.: Child molestation was reported on City Center Dr.
8:52 a.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
9:15 a.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and possessing a controlled substance on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd.
11:24 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and violating probation on the 5000 block of Redwood Dr.
11:40 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:51 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
4:33 p.m.: A 63-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd. at Alison Ave.
4:56 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for assault on Kerry Rd.
2/22/22
7:07 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
10:39 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
10:49 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Southwest Blvd.
4:09 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Anson Ave.
11:10 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Redwood Dr.
2/23/22
9:37 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
12:18 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Calle Roja.
3:52 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on City Center Dr.
3:56 p.m.: Robbery was reported on City Center Dr.
8:40 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Parque Cabana.
10:45 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for violating a divisional court order on Adele Ave.
2/24/22
1:32 a.m.: Rape was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:54 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Hunter Dr.
5:31 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Heron Ct.
7:21 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Martin Ave.
9:00 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Blair Ave.
9:14 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Snyder Ln.
10:43 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Kelsey Pl
11:30 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Georgia Ct.
11:36 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Garfield Ct.
11:49 a.m.: Battery was reported on Snyder Ln.
5:31 p.m.: A 23-year-old-male was arrested for assault with injury on Southwest Blvd.
9:33 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Gold Way.
10:04 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on La Roda Ct.
2/25/22
2:37 a.m.: A 23-year-old male and a 40-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Hawthorne Circle at Hansom Ct.
10:51 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Bridgit Dr.
11:57 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
1:05 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Gold Way.
1:32 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Cascade Ct.
2:32 p.m.: Battery was reported on Snyder Ln.
3:18 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Cielo Circle.
3:44 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Arlen Dr.
3:59 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Doubletree Dr.
6:44 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
8:30 p.m.: A 61-year-old male was arrested for battery on a peace officer and violating probation on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd.
2/26/22
12:04 a.m.: A fight was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:01 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
9:36 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Dawn Dr.
6:07 p.m.: Battery was reported on Padre Parkway.
2/27/22
3:58 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Camino Colegio.
9:46 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:36 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for petty theft and burglary on Dawn Dr.
10:49 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.
12:09 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Landsdown Circle.
2:26 p.m.: Battery was reported on Bernice Ave.
2:40 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
3:22 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Gary Ct.
Cotati
2/18/22
1:31 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
3:05 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
2/19/22
2:30 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
2/20/22
10:41 a.m.: A domestic incident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
2/21/22
11:39 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Blodgett St.
2:57 p.m.: Defrauding an innkeeper was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
4:58 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and prohibited use of tear gas by a convicted person on the 7000 block of Old Redwood Hwy.
7:58 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on La Salle Ave.
2/22/22
4:02 p.m.: A fight was reported on Arbor Ct.
4:13 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S. & Madrone Ave.
6:01 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
9:10 p.m.: A 41-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Oretsky Way.
2/23/22
4:22 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Derby Lane.
2/24/22
2:36 p.m.: Child abuse was reported on Linden Ct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.