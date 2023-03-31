Rohnert Park
3/18/23
6:46 a.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Snyder Ln.
10:04 a.m.: A 33-year-old male, a 36-year-old male and a 41-year-old male were arrested for outside warrants and bench warrants on LaBath Ave.
1:53 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:21 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.
6:30 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr.
3/19/23
12:49 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for battery with serious bodily injury, vandalism and damaging a wireless communication device was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:17 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and a bench warrant on LaBath Ave.
11:43 a.m.: A 62-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Rohnert Park Exp.
1:30 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.
3:31 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:51 p.m.: Battery was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
4:17 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and battery on a person at Raley’s Towne Centre.
8:03 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for assault on Madrigal St.
3/20/23
4:04 a.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
9:25 a.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Soria Ct.
11:49 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:25 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, receiving known stolen property and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Kennedy Pl.
3:07 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Emily Ave.
4:44 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Southwest Blvd.
8:44 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and giving false information to peace officer on Commerce Blvd.
9:51 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury on Madrigal St.
3/21/23
4:35 a.m.: A stabbing victim was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
12:17 p.m.: A suicide attempt was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:10 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Madrigal St.
3/22/23
1:35 a.m.: A 60-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Rohnert Park Exp.
7:59 a.m.: A 26-year-old male and a 37-year-old male were arrested for receiving known stolen property, violating probation, possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing burglary tools, and evading a peace officer on Redwood Dr.
8:42 a.m.: Fraud was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
8:44 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Anson Ave.
8:55 a.m.: A stolen credit card was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
9:36 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Santa Alicia Dr. at Arlen Dr.
10:25 a.m.: A fight was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:44 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:48 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Hunter Dr.
10:49 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Karen Place.
12:04 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for assault on Laguna Dr. & LaBath Ave.
4:30 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for child abuse and assault with injury on Calcutta Ct.
5:43 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Burton Ave.
8:50 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily harm was reported on Snyder Ln.
9:03 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
10:03 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Oak View Circle.
10:27 p.m.: A 54-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Commerce Blvd.
11:15 p.m.: A 58-year-old male was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license and causing bodily injury on Golf Course Dr. W. & Redwood Dr.
3/23/23
12:58 a.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:11 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for robbery, battery on a spouse and false imprisonment on City Center Dr.
1:10 p.m.: A 43-year-old female was arrested for petty theft on Redwood Dr.
1:44 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Kerry Rd.
1:52 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on State Farm Dr.
2:22 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:20 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:07 p.m.: A subject with a gun was reported on Enterprise Dr.
3/24/23
12:52 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Cascade Ct.
7:32 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Dowdell Ave.
7:52 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Rohnert Park Exp. at Commerce Blvd.
9:47 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, battery on a spouse and violating a protective order on Redwood Dr.
11:41 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and an outside warrant at Raley’s Towne Centre.
3/25/23
4:14 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on SB Rohnert Park Exp.
9:56 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and violating probation on Lilac Way & Lords Manor Way.
10:04 a.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:03 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
2:14 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Gretchen Ct.
10:14 p.m.: A 44-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
3/26/23
9:40 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
11:50 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Civic Center Dr.
11:42 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
Cotati
3/17/23
5:08 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
3/18/23
1:32 a.m.: A fight was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
3:05 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
1:02 p.m.: Battery was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:17 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at Myrtle Ave.
10:20 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Water Rd.
10:53 p.m.: A 225-year-old female was arrested for a DUI, violating probation and disobeying a court order on E. Cotati Ave. at Marvin Gardens South.
3/19/23
3:42 p.m.: Battery was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:50 p.m.: A 56-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
3/20/23
8:42 a.m.: Death threats were reported on Larch Ave.
10:29 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Lincoln Ave.
3/21/23
4:28 a.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
3/22/23
3:04 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave.
5:10 p.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on W. Cotati Ave. & Cohen Ct.
5:14 p.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Honor Pl.
