Rohnert Park
1/12/22
8:49 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Padre Parkway.
10:39 a.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
12:32 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Dr.
12:37 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
1:20 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for possessing matter depicting minor in a sex act and sending/selling obscene matter on Quail Hollow Dr.
3:26 p.m.: Battery was reported on Camino Colegio.
5:03 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
6:56 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln.
8:03 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
11/13/22
1:31 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:21 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Circle Dr.
7:21 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Laguna Dr.
11:44 a.m.: Rape was reported on City Center Dr.
11:48 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:03 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and possessing a controlled substance on the 4000 block of Redwood Dr.
12:36 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Estrella Dr.
1:46 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Eleanor Ave.
4:47 p.m.: Robbery was reported on Burton Ave.
4:59 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr.
5:12 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for violating a court order on Rohnert Park Exp.
5:48 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, ADW, not a firearm and making sexual advances against will on Roberts Lake Rd.
6:53 p.m.: Wanted person was reported on Gilford Ln.
7:41 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:08 p.m.: A fight was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Francis Circle.
10:33 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Lords Manor Way.
1/14/22
2:29 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and dissuading a witness/victim from reporting on Southwest Blvd.
11:01 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Padre Parkway.
11:07 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Avenida Cala.
12:22 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Fern Pl.
1:48 p.m.: A subject with a gun was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
2:03 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
3:18 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
8:53 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:26 p.m.: A 39-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, receiving known stolen property and theft of a vehicle on Commerce Blvd. at Enterprise Dr.
1/15/22
1:12 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Snyder Lane.
7:30 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on Camino Colegio.
7:39 a.m.: A. 35-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Redwood Dr.
7:39 a.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on the 5000 block of Redwood Dr.
9:18 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:51 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on J Rogers Ln.
3:06 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on DoubleTree Dr.
6:23 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Emily Ave.
1/16/22
3:57 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for possessing burglary tools, receiving known stolen property, vandalism, burglary from a vehicle and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on the 5000 block of Commerce Blvd.
8:34 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on SB Golf Course Dr. W. offramp.
12:51 p.m.: Battery was reported on City Center Dr.
2:37 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Commerce Blvd. at Professional Center Dr.
3:31 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Kensington Pl.
10:14 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for violating supervised parole and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Rohnert Park Exp. at Rancho Verde Circle.
1/17/22
10:55 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln.
12:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:28 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Dexter Circle.
12:48 p.m.: Battery was reported on City Center Dr.
6:28 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
8:08 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Mitchell Dr.
8:24 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1/18/22
2:17 a.m.: A 48-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were arrested for grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, outside warrant, possessing a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia on Alden Ave.
9:26 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on San Francisco Way.
11:45 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:23 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:05 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:07 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
8:00 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Madison Ave.
1/19/22
9:35 a.m.: A suicide threat has been reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:07 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Estrella Dr.
10:35 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:01 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Blair Ave.
11:41 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Snyder Ln.
1:21 p.m.: A 37-year-old female and a 39-year-old male were arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violation of probation on the 5000 block of Redwood Dr.
2:00 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Salamanca St.
2:17 p.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
4:17 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:38 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for possessing obscene matter on Corte Moreno at Rancho Verde.
4:39 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln.
1/20/22
12:06 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and child endangerment on Francis Circle.
8:10 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on College View Dr.
9:26 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
9:32 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Kensington Pl.
9:38 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Jasmine Circle.
10:14 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on State Farm Dr.
10:15 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:20 a.m.: Child abuse was reported on Bonnie Ave.
2:07 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
2:25 p.m.: An attempted assault with a weapon was reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.
2:35 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:47 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Hedge Ct.
3:45 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
5:25 p.m.: A death threat was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
7:14 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:03 p.m.: Cruelty to animals was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
8:05 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
Cotati
1/14/22
1:27 a.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Charles St.
10:07 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Logan Pl.
1/15/22
12:01 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at Charles St.
10:35 a.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for battery on a peace officer and resisting a peace officer on Lincoln Ave. at LaSalle Ave.
3:12 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
1/16/22
9:57 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Ross St. at Olsen Ln.
5:35 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
1/17/22
12:46 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy. at Page St.
1:06 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the 8000 block of Hwy. 116 S.
4:13 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:26 a.m.: A family disturbance was reported on Flamingo Rd.
1/18/22
1:16 p.m.: A 32-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Wilford Ln.
1/19/22
8:49 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on La Plaza.
1/20/22
Nothing to report
