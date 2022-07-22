Rohnert Park
7/12/22
1:19 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for manufacturing and selling a leaded walking cane on Commerce Blvd.
7:02 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
7:26 a.m.: A 24-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
9:49 a.m.: A fight was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
9:49 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
10:06 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:10 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:35 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:18 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
12:30 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
12:55 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Enterprise Dr.
2:47 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:19 p.m.: A stolen credit was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:33 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on City Center Dr.
4:10 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:53 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. at LaBath Ave.
6:28 p.m.: A juvenile disturbance was reported on Lamont Ct. N.
8:11 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Gillpepper Ln.
7/13/22
12:31 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
4:13 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance on Redwood Dr. & Business Park Dr.
11:01 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:27 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:10 p.m.: Embezzlement was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:41 p.m.: A 24-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant.
6:56 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Brett Ave.
7:49 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:43 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
7/14/22
12:02 a.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Santa Alicia Dr.
3:17 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd.
9:23 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Racquet Club Circle.
9:42 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Padre Parkway.
11:39 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
4:18 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:56 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Enterprise Dr.
6:12 p.m.: Stalking was reported on Carriage Ct.
Cotati
7/8/22
4:44 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Santero Way.
5:20 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, a prohibited person owning ammunition, receiving known stolen property, possessing burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime on Santero Way.
9:13 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:13 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at W. Cotati Ave.
7/9/22
3:04 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment and assault causing great bodily injury on Honor Pl.
7/10/22
Nothing to report.
7/11/22
Nothing to report.
7/12/22
3:15 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Olof St.
4:37 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:56 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and resisting a peace officer on Redwood Dr.
7/13/22
1:12 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at Clothier Ln.
5:34 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Lipton Way at E. Cotati Ave.
7/14/22
12:09 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Lipton Way.
2:22 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Lincoln Ave. at LaSalle Ave.
5:18 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Lincoln Ave.
