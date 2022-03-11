Rohnert Park
2/28/22
12:26 a.m.: A 41-year-old female was arrested for a DUI, violating probation, knowingly driving on a suspended license and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
2:07 a.m.: A 21-year-old-male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr. at Golf Course.
9:27 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Parque Cabana.
10:37 a.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Adrian Dr.
3:26 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:46 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:22 p.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. at Roberts Lake Rd.
3/1/22
1:29 a.m.: A 38-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd.
8:37 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
12:32 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:17 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:01 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Copeland Creek Tr.
5:01 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:26 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Hunter Dr.
8:03 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:10 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Anson Ave.
9:25 p.m.: Prostitution was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3/2/22
7:42 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:46 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Lancaster Dr.
9:50 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Executive Dr.
10:41 a.m.: Dumping and littering was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
11:32 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Ellen St.
2:13 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Hermosa Ct.
3:51 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Southwest Blvd.
5:28 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:18 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:55 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Santa Cruz Way at Country Club Dr.
Cotati
2/25/22
1:06 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave.
5:40 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
6:00 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting on E. Cotati Ave.
6:28 p.m.: A missing person was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
2/26/22
2:43 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
3:10 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Houser St.
3:44 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on the 6000 block of Redwood Dr.
10:18 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for destroying evidence, possessing a controlled substance and leaded cane on Houser St.
2/27/22
1:19 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for violating parole and an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
5:51 p.m.: A 47-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2/28/22
10:43a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Windmill Farms Dr.
11:26 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Aaron St.
3/1/22
Nothing to report.
3/2/22
2:15 a.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
4:15 a.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on E. Cotati Ave.
8:45 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Loretto Ave.
3/3/22
12:47 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for assault with injury on Loretto Ave.
4:41 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.