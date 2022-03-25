Rohnert Park
3/14/22
3:10 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Executive Ave.
9:28 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Martin Ave.
9:41 a.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Valley House Dr.
1:45 p.m.: Rape was reported on Doubletree Dr.
1:59 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:34 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:06 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:05 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Jasmine Circle.
10:15 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Country Club Dr.
3/15/22
5:39 a.m.: A hazardous condition was reported on Jasmine Circle and Rohnert Park Exp.
10:56 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Apple Ln.
11:02 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Apple Ln.
11:47 a.m.: Forgery was reported on Martin Ave.
4:57 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:59 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3/16/22
4:30 a.m.: A display of a weapon was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:37 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:51 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:16 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Snyder Ln.
2:02 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:03 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:55 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:40 p.m.: Burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:11 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Southwest Blvd.
3/17/22
8:46 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:49 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Martin Ave.
10:23 a.m.: Battery was reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.
11:01 a.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Cloister Ct.
11:34 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Walnut Circle.
1:34 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Country Club Dr.
2:38 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Racquet Club Circle.
4:01 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:37 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Enterprise Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.