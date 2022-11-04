Rohnert Park
10/25/22
4:28 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
5:47 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and false imprisonment on Regents Circle.
8:51 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:59 a.m.: A 56-year-old female was arrested for assault with injury on Anson Ave.
10:30 a.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:52 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for assault, false imprisonment and possessing a controlled substance on Commerce Blvd. at Motel 6.
11:43 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Freedom Pl.
11:59 a.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for petty theft and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
12:24 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on City Center Dr.
1:01 p.m.: A 32-year-old male and a 38-year-old male were arrested for possessing a controlled substance, transporting a narcotic controlled substance and purchasing for sale a narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
4:17 p.m.: Petty theft was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
6:48 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Varda St.
10:00 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and a narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
10/26/22
2:14 a.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Golf Course Dr.
7:21 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, an outside warrant and appropriating stolen property on Commerce Blvd.
7:22 a.m.: A 28-year-old female was arrested for violating probation, possessing a narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd.
8:04 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:00 a.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
11:49 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.
12:07 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:10 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant at Raley’s Towne Centre.
2:45 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Southwest Blvd.
4:00 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury on Lamont Ct. N.
5:03 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:44 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Bodway Pkwy. At Magnolia Ave.
10:40 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for driving without a license and violating probation on Redwood Dr. and Commerce Blvd.
10:52 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
10/27/22
4:08 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for battery with serious bodily injury and assault on Commerce Blvd.
4:12 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
9:45 a.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance, violating probation and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Roberts Lake Rd.
3:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Southwest Blvd.
9:00 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
Cotati
10/21/22
10:01 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Park Ave. at Macklin Dr.
2:18 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:14 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Hwy. 116 S.
10/22/22
10:52 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant.
6:56 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on W. School St.
9:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10/23/22
10:44 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on George St.
10/24/22
9:59 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
4:39 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and a bench warrant on Gravenstein Park and Ride.
10/25/22
3:53 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Houser St. at Helman Ln.
8:59 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:31 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
5:56 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on La Salle Ave. at E. Cotati Ave.
10/26/22
12:00 p.m.: A spousal injury was reported on Gravenstein Way.
10/27/22
9:56 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on St. Cypress Ave. at W. Sierra Ave.
5:24 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Redwood Dr.
