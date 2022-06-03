Rohnert Park
5/17/22
10:53 a.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:20 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Francis Circle.
1:24 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and driving without a license on Golf Course Dr.
7:53 p.m.: A 77-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and driving with a suspended license on Meadow Pines Ave.
8:30 p.m.: A 25-year- old female was arrested for assault on Commerce Blvd.
5/18/22
12:47 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
2:02 a.m.: a 36-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.
3:00 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for appropriating lost property and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Roberts Lake Rd.
6:46 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
9:54 a.m.: A carjacking was reported on Golf Course Dr.
12:20 p.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse, an outside warrant and child endangerment on Commerce Blvd.
1:53 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
4:01 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for burglary, a DUI, a warrant for violation of parole, obstructing a peace officer, a hit and run and an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.
4:14 p.m.: Rape was reported on Cristobal Rd.
6:12 p.m.: Battery was reported on Emily Ave.
8:11 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for battery on a person on Estrella Dr.
5/19/22
1:53 a.m.: A 37-year-old female was arrested for aggravated assault on Burton Ave.
8:36 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Snyder Ln.
10:13 a.m.: A 44-year-old female was arrested for destroying evidence on Snyder Ln.
11:56 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Laguna Dr,
12:26 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.
12:35 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:47 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:59 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Burton Ave.
1:03 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for ADW, not firearm on Snyder Ln.
9:01 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
5/20/21
3:38 a.m.: A 42-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Redwood Dr. & Golf Course Dr. W.
9:10 a.m.: A 45-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:43 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
6:12 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment, battery on a spouse and violating probation on Roberts Lake Rd.
10:04 p.m.: A fight was reported on Santa Clara Pl.
10:46 p.m.: Fireworks was reported on Middlebrook Way.
11:05 p.m.: A juvenile disturbance was reported on Middlebrook Way.
5/21/22
2:30 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Kerry Rd. & Kingwood Rd.
11:02 a.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for assault on Enterprise Dr.
5/22/22
1:00 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd.
2:57 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd
7:39 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Firethorn Dr.
9:21 a.m.: A structure fire was reported on Hollingsworth Circle.
6:04 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for aggravated assault on Professional Center Dr. at Hinebaugh Creek.
7:29 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Harmony Pl.
10:17 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:09 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
5/23/22
7:14 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Martin Ave.
8:15 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:21 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Adrian Dr.
4:17 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
7:20 a.m.: A burglary was reported on San Benito Dr.
8:06 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Dowdell Ave.
10:06 a.m.: Weapons on school grounds were reported on Snyder Ln.
12:31 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:41 p.m.: Counterfeiting was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:51 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:33 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and obstructing a peace officer on Roberts Lake Rd.
5/24/22
8:49 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating parole on LaBath Ave.
11:42 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and an outside warrant on Business Park Dr. & Casino.
5/25/22
10:24 a.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Alta Ave.
1:47 p.m.: A subject with gun was reported on Enterprise Dr.
Cotati
5/20/22
9:18 p.m.: Reckless driving was arrested for reckless driving on LaPlaza at E. Sierra Ave.
5/21/22
2:34 p.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for transient failure 30 day update of registration on Redwood Dr. at Houser St.
6:46 p.m.: A 60-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
10:17 p.m.: A 44-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Gilbert Ct.
5/22/22
6:18 a.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:18 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
5/23/22
A 26-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Loretto Ave.
5/24/22
3:09 a.m.: A 2656-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, driving with a suspended license and an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.
3:07 p.m.: A 58-year-old male was arrested for driving with a suspended license and possessing an open container while driving on Old Redwood Hwy.
5/26/22
12:41 p.m.: Battery was reported on Lasker Ln.
7:49 p.m.: Battery was reported on Madrone Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.