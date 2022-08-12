Rohnert Park
7/26/22
12:12 p.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
12:39 p.m.: A 33-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant, possessing a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and appropriating lost property on Commerce Blvd.
10:04 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia on LaBath Ave. & Carlson Ave.
10:55 p.m.: A 62-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, possessing a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Golf Course Dr.
7/27/22
12:54 a.m.: A 19-year-old female was arrested for assault with injury on Soria Ct.
9:24 a.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
6:31 p.m.: Robbery was reported on Copeland Creek Tr. at Jasmine Circle.
7/28/22
9:14 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Alison Ave. at Adele Ave.
11:14 a.m.: A 50-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Country Club Dr.
2:27 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant on Southwest Blvd.
4:48 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for battery on a person on Commerce Blvd.
8:49 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for vandalism and burglary on Racquet Club Circle.
9:50 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury and battery with serious bodily injury on Eleanor Ave.
10:20 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for violating parole at Raley’s Towne Centre.
7/29/22
1:04 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, violating probation, appropriating lost property and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Heath Circle.
7:20 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:31 a.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, violating probation, appropriating lost property and unlawfully altering an imitation firearm or device on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:23 a.m.: A spousal injury was reported Adele Ave.
12:09 p.m.: A spousal injury was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
5:10 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
5:42 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Santa Alicia Dr.
7/30/22
10:25 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Hollingsworth Circle.
11:07 p.m.: A fight was reported on Golf Course Dr.
7/31/22
12:59 a.m.: A promiscuous shooting was reported on Boris Ct. at Santa Barbara Dr.
11:50 P.M.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Southwest Blvd.
8/1/22
8:11 a.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
1:34 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:46 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Golf Course Dr.
8:26 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Garrett Ct.
10:23 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
8/2/22
10:32 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault, violating probation, possessing controlled substance and outside warrant on Santa Barbara Dr.
2:56 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Varda St.
2:47 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Redwood Dr.
8/3/22
10:39 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Laguna Dr.
10:42 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on State Farm Dr.
5:18 p.m.: Indecent exposure was reported on Lancaster Dr.
Cotati
7/29/22
8:58 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7/30/22
4:43 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
7/31/22
7:08 p.m.: A fight was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
8/1/22
Nothing to report.
8/2/22
12:13 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Village Ct.
4:52 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
