Rohnert Park
8/4/22
11:00 a.m.: Narcotic activity was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
2:01 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for assault with a caustic chemical on Roberts Lake Rd.
3:05 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Snyder Lane.
9:41 p.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for cruelty to a child with possible injury or death and violating probation on Redwood Dr.
10:14 p.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Corsica Ct.
10:46 p.m.: A 54-year-old female and a 46-year-old female were arrested for possessing a controlled substance, and violating probation and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Roberts Lake Rd.
8/5/22
12:09 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, possessing a controlled substance, a bench warrant and obstructing/resisting peace officer on Commerce Blvd.
1:35 a.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
10:30 a.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Rohnert Park Exp.
10:42 a.m.: Child abuse was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:52 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct, vehicle theft, evading a peace officer, vandalism and resisting a peace officer on Eunice St.
1:58 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for evading a peace officer and ADW not a firearm on Redwood Dr
2:33 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
5:03 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury on Mathias Pl.
8/6/22
1:55 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on NB Rohnert Park Exp. offramp and Rohnert Park Exp.
2:24 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Holly Ave.
9:05 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Dowdell Ave.
10:13 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Carlson Ave.
4:34 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on Country Club Dr.
8/7/22
7:34 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
10:50 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
5:10 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Kingwood Rd.
8/8/22
8:19 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on LaBath Ave. at Carlson Ave.
9:42 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Classic Ct.
11:57 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
12:46 p.m.: Battery was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
2:27 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Lords Manor Way.
4:16 p.m.: Battery was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
5:15 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
6:18 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Enterprise Dr.
8/9/22
12:44 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for possessing burglary tools, violating parole on LaBath Ave.
3:40 a.m.: An 18-year-old male was arrested for DUI drugs and possessing narcotic controlled substance on Bodway Parkway & Camino Colegio.
8:11 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Snyder Lane.
3:45 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:15 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Kensington Pl.
8:24 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Alma Ave. at Alison Ave.
8:51 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Frost Ct.
Cotati
8/5/22
11:03 p.m.: Felony hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8/6/22
8:09 a.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
8:53 p.m.: A missing person was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
8/7/22
11:50 p.m.: A 37-year-old male and a 24-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
8/8/22
10:28 a.m.: A 41-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
8/9/22
4:14 p.m.: A burglary was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
6:59 p.m.: Battery was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
8/10/22
7:54 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
8/11/22
12:50 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
3:24 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.