Rohnert Park
4/19/22
9:52 a.m.: A citizen-filed crime report was reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:44 a.m.: A gunshot victim was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
1:47 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Commerce3 Blvd.
2:20 p.m.: Rape was reported on Southwest Blvd.
3:49 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:38 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:56 p.m.: Fraud was reported on San Carlos Ct.
7:37 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:19 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Snyder Ln. at Keiser Ave.
9:22 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for sexual battery, child endangerment and battery on a spouse on Southwest Blvd.
11:30 p.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for failure to stop at a red light and resisting a peace officer on Redwood Dr.
4/20/22
12:50 a.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, attempting to dissuade a victim from reporting and false imprisonment on Boris Ct.
11:42 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Emily Ave. at Eleanor Ave.
12:05 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:48 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
11:51 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.
4/21/22
12:34 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and violating probation on Rohnert Park Exp.
7:47 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:40 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Coral Ct.
9:13 a.m.: A 31-year-old female was arrested for driving without a license, possession and vehicle theft on Rohnert Park Exp.
9:49 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
10:25 a.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Emily Ave.
12:54 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:11 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Commerce
Blvd.
1:42 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:58 p.m.: A 24-year-old male and a 24-year-old female was arrested for petty theft, possessing a controlled substance, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and an outside warrant on Firethorn Dr.
6:04 p.m.: A 28-year-old female was arrested for forgery, passing a fictitious check, burglary and obtaining credit using others’ identification on Commerce Blvd.
6:36 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Montero Dr.
7:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
9:53 p.m.: Coroner’s case was reported on Kerry Rd.
11:57 p.m.: A fight was reported on Redwood Dr.
4/22/22
1:40 a.m.: A 45-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr. at Dowdell Ave.
1:53 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Santa Alicia Dr. at Arlen Dr.
6:31 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Filament St.
9:13 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:36 p.m.: A juvenile disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:48 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Avram Ave.
Cotati
4/8/22
2:54 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Charles St.
12:48 p.m.: A missing person was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
6:33 p.m.: Verbal threats were reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:54 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Helman Ln.
4/9/22
11:54 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Loretto Ave.
4/10/22
4:36 p.m.: A 51-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on El Rancho Dr.
4/11/22
8:36 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Lipton Way.
1:49 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Ross St.
4/12/22
2:52 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and evading a peace officer.
8:35 p.m.: A 62-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S. at Stony Point Rd.
4/13/22
Nothing to report.
4/14/22
7:19 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Arthur St.
7:32 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Arthur St.
4/15/22
12:36 a.m.: Battery was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
4:00 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
7:00 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:57 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
4/16/22
10:34 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Mercantile Dr.
12:38 p.m.: A 41-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
6:29 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
4/17/22
Nothing to report.
4/18/22
Nothing to report.
4/19/22
Nothing to report.
4/20/22
7:24 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Sierra Ave.
4/21/22
Nothing to report.
