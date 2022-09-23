Rohnert Park
9/7/22
12:14 a.m.: A 54-year-old female was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, possessing a loaded firearm not by registered owner and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
2:53 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3:29 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on E. Cotati Ave.
6:14 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Emily Ave.
7:56 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:45 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on San Simeon Dr. at Civic Center Dr.
9:01 a.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Almond St.
10:52 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:37 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Hagemann Ln.
3:36 p.m.: A 38-year-old female was arrested for throwing burning material on Commerce Blvd.
3:58 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.
4:40 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Circulo La Cruz.
4:59 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:09 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Circle Dr.
8:22 p.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for defrauding an innkeeper and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
9:56 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, committing a felony while on bail, burglary and violating probation on Alta Ave.
10:58 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Bruce Ave.
11:30 p.m.: A 48-year-old female was arrested for assault with an injury on Rohnert Park Exp.
9/8/22
12:25 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Golf Course Dr.
12:39 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Avram Ave.
6:31 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:43 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Monique Pl.
8:58 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Padre Parkway.
9:53 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:53 a.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and vandalism on Rohnert Park Exp.
9:44 p.m.: A 70-year-old male was arrested for battery on a person on Hacienda Circle.
11:29 p.m.: A 24-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Country Club Dr. & Copeland Creek Dr.
9/9/22
2:43 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on City Center Dr.
2:12 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Bonita Ave.
2:21 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Kameron Pl.
2:26 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hillview Way.
3:07 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Valley House Dr.
3:18 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Fairway Dr.
8:22 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Camino Colegio.
8:54 p.m.: A 62-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Mason Dr.
9/10/22
2:37 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for throwing a substance at a vehicle, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and getting credit using other’s ID on Golf Course Dr.
8:46 a.m.: Stolen vehicle was reported on Ava Ave.
9:23 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
10:23 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Golf Course Dr.
1:22 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:41 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, possession of narcotic controlled substance and child abuse on Georgia Ct.
5:19 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:33 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Kerry Rd.
7:42 p.m.: Battery was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:19 p.m.: Drunk in public was reported on Valley House Dr.
9:52 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Snyder Ln.
9/11/22
6:18 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:50 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Camino Colegio.
9:02 a.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on City Center Dr.
10:00 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Parkway Dr.
10:13 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:13 p.m.: A fight was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
1:43 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:15 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Snyder Ln.
8:44 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Feeney Dr.
9:17 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9/12/22
2:46 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Rancho Verde Circle.
7:31 a.m.: Child molestation was reported on City Center Dr.
7:35 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Firethorn Dr.
8:47 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Valley House Dr.
11:46 a.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for prohibited use of tear gas by a convicted person, possessing a narcotic controlled substance and violating probation on Redwood Dr.
1:31 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:07 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Kerry Rd.
4:05 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Golf Course Dr.
4:58 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Parkway Dr.
9/13/22
3:46 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:58 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Enterprise Dr.
10:19 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd.
10:57 p.m.: A promiscuous shooting was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Copeland Creek Tr.
9/14/22
6:16 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Cedar Circle.
2:17 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. at Commerce Blvd.
4:18 p.m.: Robbery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:12 p.m.: A fight was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
7:13 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Beverly Dr.
9:02 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9/15/22
12:55 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd.
1:16 a.m.: A 59-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
8:56 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:44 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Flores Ave.
11:50 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Southwest Blvd.
12:26 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.
1:21 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Manchester Ave. at Madison Ave.
4:08 p.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for outside warrant on Utility Ct.
5:31 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Enterprise Dr. at Copeland Creek Tr.
6:13 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Frederick Dr.
7:30 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for assault and ADW not a firearm on Firethorn Dr. at Foust Ct.
9/16/22
2:19 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
2:42 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Mallory Pl.
9:59 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:27 a.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Country Club Dr.
10:46 a.m.: Battery was reported on Arlen Dr.
12:41 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
12:56 p.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for grand theft on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:22 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Apple Ln.
4:44 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:12 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:51 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Rohnert Park Exp. at State Farm Dr.
9/17/22
7:18 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Padre Parkway.
10:50 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:43 a.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant at Raley’s Towne Centre.
10:58 a.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for grand theft and receiving known stolen property on Corte Pintado.
3:53 p.m.: A display of a weapon was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
3:57 p.m.: A robbery was reported on Hunter Dr.
7:10 p.m.: Battery was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
8:41 p.m.: A 59-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
9/18/22
1:56 a.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury on Bridgit Dr.
6:48 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Anson Ave.
1:06 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
1:58 p.m.: A suicide attempt was reported on Adrian Dr.
6:18 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
8:41 p.m.: A 59-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
9/19/22
4:26 a.m.: Battery was reported on Adrian Dr.
10:29 a.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:40 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:17 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Doubletree Dr.
9:12 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Carlita Circle.
Cotati
9/9/22
5:24 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Olof St.
9/10/22
10:57 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Portal St.
9/11/22
2:05 a.m.: An attempted suicide was reported on LaSalle Ave.
2:25 a.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on LaSalle Ave.
7:07 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on E. Sierra Ave.
12:58 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on McGinnis Circle.
9/12/22
9:18 a.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 off ramp.
12:22 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Pinewood Ct.
9/13/22
9:52 a.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9/14/22
10:00 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
6:59 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9/15/22
5:37 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
