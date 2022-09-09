Cotati
8/26/22
5:24 a.m.: A vehicle repossession was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:27 a.m.: Lost property was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
1:50 p.m.: A welfare check was reported on Benson Ln. at Park Ave.
2:56 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on St. Joseph Way.
3:16 p.m.: A 66-year-old male was arrested for aggravated assault with injury and attempted murder on Mackinnon Ct.
3:58 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Windmill Farms Dr.
8/27/22
2:57 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Mackinnon Ct.
7:27 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported at La Plaza.
11:23 p.m.: A party disturbance was reported on Santero Way.
8/28/22
3:38 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
2:26 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Pinewood Ct.
7:26 p.m.: A verbal disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
8/29/22
12:24 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.
8:53 a.m.: A parking violation was reported on Pinewood Ct. at Wilford Ln.
4:11 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
9:05 p.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:38 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Houser St. at Aaron St.
8/30/22
12:30 a.m.: A 62-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
1:12 p.m.: A 52-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.
2:20 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at Hwy. 116 S.
8/31/22
3:54 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:21 p.m.: An animal control call was reported on W. School St.
9/1/22
1:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lincoln Ave.
6:32 p.m.: A traffic hazard was reported on Redwood Dr. at Portal St.
