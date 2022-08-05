Rohnert Park
7/22/22
1:27 a.m.: A 66-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Business Park Dr. at LaBath Ave.
4:49 a.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, false imprisonment, violating a court order, violating probation and damaging a wireless communication device on Redwood Dr.
9:27 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating parole on Commerce Blvd.
2:06 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
2:09 p.m.: A domestic court order violation was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:40 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
5:41 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:00 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for resisting a peace officer, presenting false ID to a peace officer, possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Commerce Blvd.
7/23/22
8:11 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Coleman Creek Tr. At Heath Circle.
8:32 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Snyder Ln. at Golf Course Dr.
11:31 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily harm was reported on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Commerce Blvd.
7/24/22
1:45 a.m.: Rape was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:25 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
1:32 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
1:43 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Michael Way.
2:36 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Dowdell Ave.
6:24 p.m.: A burglary was reported on LaBath Ave.
7/25/22
8:05 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Classic Ct.
10:58 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Snyder Lane.
11:40 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Mitchell Dr.
11:45 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on Avram Ave.
11:55 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
12:00 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for vandalism and violating probation on Avram Ave.
12:34 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Adele Ave.
1:22 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
Cotati
7/22/22
12:45 a.m.: A promiscuous shooting was reported on La Plaza at Charles St.
9:36 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Larch Ave.
10:44 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7/23/22
4:57 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Wilford Circle.
7/24/22
2:34 p.m.: A 22-year-old female and a 34-year-old female were arrested for battery on a person and using tear gas on Larch Ave.
7/25/22
7:40 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7/26/22
Nothing to report.
7/27/22
12:46 a.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for a DUI and an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
11:13 a.m.: Fraud was reported on W. School St.
1:05 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:46 p.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:14 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on W. Sierra Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.
7/28/22
6:25 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Santero Way.
