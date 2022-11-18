Rohnert Park
11/1/22
12:57 a.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
1:57 a.m.: A fight was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:47 a.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for a DUI (drugs) on Seed Farm Dr. & Southwest Blvd.
3:14 a.m.: A 17-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
8:15 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Southwest Blvd. at Avenida Cala.
9:46 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:57 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant and an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
3:05 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Snyder Ln.
5:14 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd. at State Farm Dr.
9:24 p.m.: A 58-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
11/2/22
10:29 a.m.: Battery was reported on Lindsay Ave.
12:53 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Gloria Ct.
1:23 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
3:29 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Fairway Dr.
4:21 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Dinah Ct.
11:37 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication Redwood Dr.
11/3/22
10:13 a.m.: Battery was reported on Snyder Ln.
12:09 p.m.: Rape was reported on Hailey Ct.
2:00 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Corte Blanco.
3:37 p.m.: Rape was reported on Boris Ct.
4:57 p.m.: A prowler was reported on Arlen Dr.
5:22 p.m.: A stabbing victim was reported on Enterprise Dr.
6:23 p.m.: A 45-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Country Club Dr.
6:33 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for public intoxication on Santa Alicia Dr.
6:36 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:00 p.m.: A missing at-risk person was reported on Estrella Dr.
11/4/22
11:16 a.m.: A 38-year-old female was arrested for assault and violating probation on Rohnert Park Exp.
12:46 p.m.: Burglary was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:20 p.m.: Child molestation was reported on Ronda St.
3:41 p.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and violating probation on Snyder Ln.
4:16 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Camino Coronado.
6:21 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Bonnie Ave.
9:40 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for a DUI (drugs) and violating probation on Valley House Dr.
11/5/22
1:03 a.m.: A 27-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Hermosa Ct.
1:27 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant and possessing controlled substance on Commerce Blvd. & State Farm Dr.
7:03 a.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance, violating probation and possessing a shopping laundry cart on Rohnert Park Exp.
7:15 a.m.: An individual being under the influence of drugs was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
10:57 a.m.: An individual that was overdosed was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:18 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:37 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for resisting a peace officer and an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. & Roberts Lake Rd.
5:41 p.m.: Battery was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:34 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
9:10 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
11/6/22
12:25 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for possessing narcotic controlled substance, a felon possessing a firearm, an outside warrant and a narcotic addict purchasing a stun gun on Redwood Dr.
1:54 a.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
2:05 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:15 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Fiesta Ln.
10:00 a.m.: A fight was reported on Snyder Ln.
5:02 p.m.: A fight was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:23 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11/7/22
1:06 a.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.
8:42 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:25 a.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Snyder Ln.
1:16 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Adrian Dr.
1:20 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:21 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for petty theft and receiving known stolen property on Santa Alicia Dr.
5:57 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for resisting a peace officer and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
Cotati
11/4/22
12:11 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Houser St. at Aaron St.
7:46 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Portal St.
2:54 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:09 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
6:42 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for a DUI and child abuse with a possible injury on Old Redwood Hwy.
7:19 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Ramble Creek Dr.
8:30 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11/5/22
12:40 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
6:06 p.m.: A 61-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Dr.
11/6/22
1:13 a.m.: Two 31-year-old males were arrested for resisting a peace officer, violating probation, driving with a suspended license and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on E. Cotati Ave. & La Salle Ave.
9:30 a.m.: A 37-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance at Rancho Cotate Shopping Center.
9:56 a.m.: A death threat was reported on Forno Way.
10:09 a.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
2:17 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Forno Way.
11/7/22
12:36 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
12:41 a.m.: A missing person was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
11:39 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on George St. at Old Redwood Hwy.
11/8/22
Nothing to report.
11/9/22
2:50 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on E. School St. at Woodland Hills Dr.
1:25 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Wilford Ln.
7:20 p.m.: An attempted suicide was reported on Wilford Ln.
11/10/22
12:52 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and resisting a peace officer on Charles St.
4:45 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Wilford Ln.
10:28 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Hahn Way.
