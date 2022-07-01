Rohnert Park
6/21/22
10:18 a.m.: A 45-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:33 a.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for tampering or theft of utility services, vandalism and possessing a controlled substance on Padre Parkway.
11:39 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Executive Ave.
10:46 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
10:58 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance on Santa Alicia Dr.
6/22/22
2:59 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
5:38 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for mail theft, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and receiving known stolen property on Hillview Ct.
8:26 a.m.: Battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:59 a.m.: A 22-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and a DUI on Enterprise Dr.
12:58 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury on Madrigal St.
4:02 p.m.: A 42-year-old female was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and a bench warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
6:54 p.m.: A fight was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6/23/22
1:46 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Country Club Dr.
1:53 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Burton Ave.
6:53 p.m.: A fight was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:02 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Lancaster Dr.
6/24/22
2:33 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for soliciting lewd acts in public and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
7:26 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Executive Ave.
7:08 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Creekwood Sq.
5:25 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Boris Ct.
6/25/22
2:39 a.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd.
1:38 p.m.: Battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:07 p.m.: A subject with a gun was reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Snyder Ln.
2:33 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for brandishing a firearm replica on E. Cotati Ave.
6/26/22
2:06 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct, possessing burglary tools, violating parole and destroying evidence on Golf Course Dr.
7:40 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:08 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and false imprisonment on Rohnert Park Exp.
8:20 a.m.: Battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:22 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:36 p.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Kerry Rd.
3:00 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Country Club Dr. at Daniel Dr.
9:48 p.m.: A 64-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Chiva Court.
6/27/22
6:57 a.m.: Indecent exposure was reported on Snyder Ln. at Copeland Creek Tr.
8:15 a.m.: A 64-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Avenida Cala at Snyder Lane.
8:16 a.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on City Center Dr.
12:18 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Liman Way.
3:54 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Camino Colegio.
9:31 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Martin Ave.
Cotati
6/17/22
Nothing to report.
6/18/22
10:27 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Lincoln Ave.
8:25 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported on Lincoln Ave.
6/19/22
12:45 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant.
6/20/22
1:00 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Redwood Dr.
6/21/22
4:55 a.m.: A domestic incident was reported on Santero Way.
6/22/22
1:50 p.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for assault, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery on a peace officer, false imprisonment and resisting a peace officer on El Rancho Dr.
3:30 p.m.: An at-risk missing individual was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
6/23/22
1:08 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:35 p.m.: Indecent exposure was reported on Lincoln Ave.
