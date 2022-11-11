Rohnert Park
10/28/22
2:50 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for destroying others’ property on Commerce Blvd.
3:46 a.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
8:10 a.m.: Vehicle code violations were reported on Snyder Ln.
8:13 a.m.: A missing at-risk individual was reported on Country Club Dr.
8:52 a.m.: A robbery was reported on Alicante St.
9:06 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Utility Ct.
9:14 a.m.: A threat of death or great bodily harm was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:56 a.m.: Fraud was reported on City Center Dr.
1:20 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Anne Wy.
2:59 p.m.: A domestic court order violation was reported on Liman Wy.
3:53 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:49 p.m.: A 75-year-old male was arrested for violating a court order and domestic violence on Liman Way.
5:55 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:20 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Southwest Blvd. at Adrian Dr.
10/29/22
4:17 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Kerry Rd.
9:57 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
10:30 a.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Snyder Ln.
11:19 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:41 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:00 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on City Center Dr.
1:41 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Civic Center Dr.
2:02 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:47 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Fairway Dr.
10/30/22
9:21 a.m.: A juvenile and a 34-year-old male were arrested for a minor possessing a handgun, a minor illegally possessing live ammunition, owning a firearm without a serial number, possessing a machine gun and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription on Plaza Dr.
10:13 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.
3:08 p.m.: A fight was reported on Copeland Creek Tr. at Santa Alicia Dr.
4:48 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury on Circulo Chapala.
9:33 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, petty theft from a motor vehicle, an outside warrant and possessing more than 28.5 grams of marijuana on Executive Dr.
10/31/22
12:38 a.m.: A 60-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at Bodway Pw.
5:01 a.m.: A 52-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Rohnert Park Exp.
8:09 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:10 a.m.: An indecent exposure was reported on Adrian Dr.
11:53 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
1:00 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:41 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
2:21 p.m.: Battery was reported on Martin Ave.
3:26 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Camino Colegio.
4:49 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
7:58 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Fairway Dr.
8:08 p.m.: An attempted suicide was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
10:54 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
Cotati
10/28/22
2:08 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Page St. at Delano St.
2:26 a.m.: A display of a weapon was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
7:28 a.m.: Battery was reported on Wilford Ln.
5:47 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Hwy. 116 S.
8:34 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10/29/22
2:25 a.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Santero Way & E. Cotati Ave.
12:09 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Olof St.
10/30/22
3:30 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cervantes Ct.
10/31/22
1:20 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on E. Sierra Ave.
7:22 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Redwood Dr.
11/1/22
1:29 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
11/2/22
3:29 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Southwest Blvd.
4:24 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
11/3/22
11:50 a.m.: A fight was reported on Southwest Blvd. at Snyder Ln.
10:35 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
10:58 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lincoln Ave. at Larkspur Ct.
11:29 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
