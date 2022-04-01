Rohnert Park
3/18/22
1:49 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd.
8:58 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, violating probation and appropriating lost property on the 5000 block of Redwood Dr.
9:12 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
9:19 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Camino Colegio.
9:56 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:02 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant, violating probation, possessing controlled substance and a bench warrant on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd.
3:56 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and damaging a wireless communication device on Valley House Dr.
4:00 p.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:28 p.m.: A fight was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
7:46 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Country Club Dr. at Ellen St.
8:22 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Hermitage Way.
8:42 p.m.: A 43-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Hermitage Way.
10:01 p.m.: A 56-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.
19:03 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:17 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:38 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.
11:30 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Cruz Way.
3/19/22
10:31 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger on Hinebaugh Creek.
2:57 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:34 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:45 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily harm was reported on Meridian Circle.
6:16 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:28 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for robbery and possessing narcotic controlled substance.
6:30 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln.
11:26 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and violating probation of Redwood Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
3/20/22
1:16 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Todd Rd.
3:38 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, possessing a narcotic controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia on LaBath Ave.
7:15 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for violating a divisional court order on Laguna Dr.
5:20 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:48 p.m.: A lost child was reported on Camino Colegio.
3/21/22
1:46 p.m.: Arson was reported on Bernice Ave.
3:01 p.m.: A fight was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:42 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Santa Barbara Dr.
6:20 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3/22/22
12:41 a.m.: A 40-year-old female and a 51-year-old female were arrested for a bench warrant, obstructing peace officers and violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
1:11 a.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
3:06 a.m.: A 36-year-old male and a 37-year-old male were arrested for driving without a license, DUI drugs, an outside warrant, possessing burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing a stolen vehicle on Petaluma Hill Rd. at Laurel Rd.
5:55 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Country Club Dr. & Santa Dorotea Circle.
7:09 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, vandalism, and burglary on Golf Course Dr.
10:39 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on City Center Dr.
10:40 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10:46 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Southwest Blvd. at Avenida Cala.
1:31 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on the 5000 block of Redwood Dr.
1:51 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
4:42 p.m.: Battery was reported on Golf Course Dr.
5:35 P.M.: A 29-year old female was arrested for an outside warrant on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd.
7:29 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for battery on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd.
3/23/22
5:48 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Camino Colegio.
7:06 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
8:11 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.
12:39 p.m.: A 30-year-old male and a 28-year-old female were arrested for public intoxication and outside warrant on College View Dr. at Bridgit Dr.
1:00 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd.
2:54 p.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, escaping jail while charged with a felony and resisting a peace officer on the 5000 block of Redwood Dr.
6:14 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:07 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
8:07 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
3/24/22
10:12 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing a shopping/laundry cart on Hinebaugh Creek Terrace.
10:32 a.m.: Child molestation was reported on Bruce Ave.
10:43 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Walnut Circle.
3:50 p.m.: Battery was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:03 p.m.: A promiscuous shooting was reported on Southwest Blvd.
5:07 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Mulberry Ct.
5:22 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:45 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:41 p.m.: A 27-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication and assault on peace officers on Commerce Blvd.
3/25/22
12:40 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury on Redwood Dr.
12:39 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on the 4000 block of Redwood Dr.
2:31 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury on Redwood Dr.
2:50 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Bridgit Dr.
2:52 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Kerry Rd.
6:52 p.m.: A fight was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3/26/22
12:08 a.m.: Rape was reported on City Center Dr.
2:31 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for assault on Redwood Dr.
10:50 a.m.: A fight was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:17 a.m.: A violation of court order was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
3:36 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3/27/22
1:45 a.m.: A fight was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:54 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for child endangerment and battery on a spouse on Rohnert Park Exp.
6:48 a.m.: A 27-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Santa Alicia Dr.
8:22 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:20 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:03 p.m.: Battery was reported on Snyder Ln.
Cotati
3/20/22
7:57 a.m.: A 50-year-old male and a 32-year-old male were arrested for violating probation and an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
3/21/22
10:30 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for possession of switch blade knife in a vehicle and possessing controlled substance on Old Redwood Hwy.
3/22/22
12:44 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing a controlled substance on E. Cotati Ave.
12:24 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.
3/23/22
2:28 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Loretto Ave.
8:04 p.m.: A display of a weapon was reported on Larch Ave.
3/24/22
4:08 p.m.: Verbal threats was reported on Valparaiso Ave.
8:26 p.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for assault by strangulation and damaging a wireless device on Montgomery Dr.
