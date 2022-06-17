Rohnert Park
6/6/22
8:02 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
8:15 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Lynne Conde Way.
9:34 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Holly Ave.
11:13 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:11 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Avram Ave.
1:32 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury on Southwest Blvd.
2:36 p.m.: A fight was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:59 p.m.: A citizen filed a crime report on Commerce Blvd.
4:34p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
5:02 p.m.: A fight was reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.
5:22 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:30 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
10:51 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
6/7/22
1:02 a.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Snyder Lane.
3:17 a.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on City Center Dr.
5:22 a.m.: A 28-year-old male and a 38-year-old female was arrested for outside warrants on Redwood Dr.
6:53 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Snyder Lane.
11:15 a.m.: An embezzled vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:43 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:40 p.m.: Indecent exposure was reported on College View Dr.
3:23 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Cadiz Ct.
4:23 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:48 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and disorderly conduct at Raley’s Towne Centre.
11:41 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and possessing a controlled substance on Golf Course Dr.
6/8/22
2:09 p.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for vandalism, violating probation and being under the influence of a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
5:46 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Hemlock Ct.
8:50 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Overlook Pl.
1:54 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Lane.
1:57 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Fig Ct.
2:01 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
2:07 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
2:15 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Anson Ave.
2:17 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Fairway Dr.
2:37 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:38 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Rosana Way.
2:45 p.m.: A burglary was reported on San Simeon Dr.
2:49 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Camino Coronado.
2:54 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Dowdell Ave.
2:56 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
2:56 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Park Ct.
3:00 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:15 p.m.: A threat of death or bodily harm on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:48 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at LaBath Ave.
3:50 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Allan Ave.
4:29 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:40 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Doubletree Dr.
Cotati
6/3/22
1:55 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Gravenstein Way.
6:09 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
6:35 p.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for battery on a peace officer, reckless driving, evading a peace officer, a hit and run, ADW not a firearm on a firefighter, obstructing a peace officer and assault on a peace officer on W. Sierra Ave.
6/4/22
2:42 p.m.: Extortion was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
5:59 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
6/5/22
9:13 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Olof St.
6/6/22
Nothing to report.
6/7/22
2:56 a.m.: An attempted suicide was reported on Windmill Farm Dr.
9:32 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
6/8/22
9:09 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Lakewood Ave.
1:58 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Lasker Ln.
6/9/22
Nothing to report.
