Rohnert Park
8/10/22
6:46 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:53 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:42m a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:03 a.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
2:13 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for possessing substance paraphernalia and violating probation on Roberts Lake Rd.
5:20 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for resisting a peace officer and possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
6:35 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Lindsay Ave.
8/11/22
1:17 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd. at Copeland Creek Tr.
2:49 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for burglary, a felon possessing a firearm, a felon possessing body armor, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and kidnapping on Camino Colegio.
6:38 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
8:25 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
10:42 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Walnut Circle.
12:21 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Santa Barbara Dr.
12:34 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Bridgit Dr.
2:30 p.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
2:55 p.m.: Fraud was reported on City Center Dr.
3:43 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Bruce Ave.
6:15 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
8/12/22
4:22 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
6:10 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Southwest Blvd.
8/13/22
12:34 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.
1:06 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:48 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:54 p.m.: Battery was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
8/14/22
1:47 a.m.: Battery was reported on Hunter Dr.
3:17 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on LaBath Ave.
8:21 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Dowdell Ave.
8:48 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, violating probation and loitering on Dowdell Ave.
11:08 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
11:50 a.m.: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
12:13 p.m.: A 59-year-old female was arrested for ADW not a firearm on Roberts Lake Rd.
4:02 p.m.: A 65-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
5:44 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for DUI, resisting a peace officer and ADW not firearm on Camino Colegio at E. Cotati Ave.
8:01 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Rohnert Park Exp.
11:44 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
8/15/22
12:26 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Golf Course Dr.
4:32 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Laurelwood Dr.
7:05 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:58 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
9:35 a.m.: A 38-year-old female and a 41-year-old male were arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, violating parole and get credit using other’s ID on Sonoma Ave.
10:45 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Golf Course Dr.
11:23 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for resisting a peace officer on Megan Pl.
2:30 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for violating parole and possessing controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.
4:57 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Mathias Pl.
9:14 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Bodway Parkway at Valley House Dr.
8/16/22
11:01 a.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
12:54 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance, vandalism, a DUI and a hit and run on Golf Course Dr. W.
2:25 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Civic Center Dr.
2:58 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:12 p.m.: A 39-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
4:58 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:10 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Enterprise Dr.
5:40 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on Rohnert Park Exp.
9:40 p.m.: A 54-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
8/17/22
1:47 a.m.: A 50-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:57 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.
9:39 a.m.: Possession of child pornography was reported on City Center Dr.
9:42 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Copeland Creek Dr.
10:03 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
10:34 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Dana Ct.
11:10 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Lightwood Ct.
11:30 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for ADW not firearm on Redwood Dr.
2:09 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:18 p.m.: A stabbing victim was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
9:37 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, violating probation and resisting a peace officer on Commerce Blvd.
Cotati
8/12/22
2:05 a.m.: A fight was reported on Henry St. at Old Redwood Hwy.
8/13/22
8:40 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Redwood Dr.
8/14/22
A 45-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and trespassing on Gilbert Way.
8/15/22
7:09 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Helman Ln.
8/16/22
2:01 a.m.: A 63-year-old female was arrested for assault on E. Cotati Ave.
12:46 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Wilford Circle.
3:46 p.m.: Indecent exposure was reported on Lincoln Ave.
8/17/22
9:52 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8/18/22
9:42 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Breen Way.
4:01 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at Charles St.
